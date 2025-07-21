Lancaster has the second highest number of playparks in the North West

With further heatwaves expected across the UK as we approach the summer holidays many parents will start to think about what they can do to keep their children entertained during this break, but are there enough free activities?

Intrigued by this, the experts at Polybound, a Rubber Crumb supplier analysed gov.uk data to find the total number of parks per local authority. The number of children in the local authorities was sourced from ONS, to eventually find which local authority has the most play parks per 100 children.

The results:

Local Authority Total parks Total children under 15 Parks per 100 children Westmorland and Furness 2,092 34,168 6.12 Lancaster 1,347 23,184 5.81 West Lancashire 1,133 19,509 5.81 Fylde 648 12,274 5.28 Ribble Valley 433 10,405 4.16 Burnley 781 19,517 4.00 Wyre 702 17,879 3.93 Warrington 1,508 38,606 3.91 Cumberland 1,780 45,705 3.89 Cheshire West and Chester 2,335 62,521 3.73

Westmorland and Furness has the most parks per 100 children under the age of 15 in the North West, at 6.12. This is just under double the number of parks per 100 children than in Cheshire West and Chester (3.73), who have a child population (62,521) almost double that of Westmorland and Furness (34,168).

Lancaster and West Lancashire rank joint second, with 5.81 parks per 100 children in the area. Despite having a population of children under the age of 15 (23,184) that is almost half the size of Cumberland (45,705), Lancaster is home to 49% more parks per 100 children.

In comparison, West Lancashire has 352 more parks than Burnley, who currently house just 8 more children under the age of 15 than West Lancashire.

Ribble Valley ranks fifth - following recent £95,000 investment

Ribble Valley ranks fifth, with 4.16 parks per 100 children in the area. Last month, Ribble Valley Council revealed a £95,000 investment into the major refurbishment of Clitheroe Park, featuring new play equipment, several that are designed specifically for children with access difficulties, as well as new seating, paths and other features.

Methodology:

The experts at Polybound sought to find the UK local authorities which had the most parks per 100 children. To do this, they scraped the listings of all parks per local authority, according to their gov.uk page. Population estimates were sourced from the ONS, and is the most up to date data published. The number of parks were then divided by the number of children under the age of 15, and multiplied by 100 to find the total number of parks per 100 children. Data was collected in September 2024 and is accurate as of then.

