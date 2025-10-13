An annual event at Morecambe Golf Club raised a record £6,000 for charity – more than double the amount raised in the past.

This year’s True Potential Wealth Management golf day in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation saw 12 invited teams from businesses throughout Lancaster and Morecambe play the competition.

Coming out on top with an impressive score of 102 was the team from Ace Skips of White Lund, made up of Matt Catlow, Scott Catlow, Brian Catlow and Ian Woods.

Scott Catlow also won the day’s nearest the pin shot at the third hole, while Andreas De-Coza, who as a client played for the True Potential team, won the award for the longest drive which he made on the 17th tee.

All awards were presented at a dinner in the clubhouse. A raffle, which raised £2,520 towards the overall total, had a first prize of a stay at Formby Golf Club Spa donated by Sue Feather of Bay Building Services, White Lund.

“Our sincere thanks and appreciation go to everyone who took part,” said Michael Burton, True Potential wealth management partner.

"Thank you to everyone at Morecambe Golf Club, from the team in the professional shop to the catering team. Also, thanks to my colleague, Cathy Brockbank, for helping to organise the event and being official photographer.”

Through their golf days and with this year’s donation, which included £2,000 in match funding from the True Potential Wealth Management group, the local wealth management partners based in Lancaster have raised £14,865.75 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Sue Swire, the charity’s fundraising manager, said: “We are very grateful to everyone at True Potential Wealth Management.”

She added: "We are also very grateful to everyone who turned out to support the event and who donated raffle prizes.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The infirmary was one of five sites to benefit from a project co-funded by Rosemere Cancer Foundation to bring AI to the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help in the early detection of lung cancer. Other sites able to access the technology are Morecambe’s Queen Victoria Hospital as well as Westmorland General Hospital, Ulverston Community Health Centre and Furness General Hospital,

The charity also funds free complementary health therapies such as aromatherapy massage for all local cancer patients and their carers and a number of research projects currently ongoing at Lancaster University. To find out more about its work and to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk