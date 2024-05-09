Lancaster electrician powers to charity ultra trail marathon success
Leon, (38), who is married to Lois and dad to their sons Hugo (four) and Elliot (two), completed the challenge, which includes 13 summits to make an 8,000ft climb, in 10 hours, 52 minutes – a feat achieved on just a few months of training.
Leon explained: “My main sport is cycling but I had an injury last September so decided to give the bike a rest for a while and began running instead. I had heard about The Bay Limestone Round, which was founded in 2020, and over Christmas as I was still enjoying my running, I decided to train properly for it.”
“I had always intended doing a charity challenge in memory of Nan B, Marie Joyce Barnes, who told me so many times growing up that there’s no such word as can’t. We lost her 20 years ago to cancer. Both my parents, Glyn and Caroline, have undergone successful cancer treatment and they suggested I fundraised for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.”
Leon, a former member of Lune Cycling Club, the Wheelbase Cycling Team and Lancaster Cycling Club at which he still holds the 10 mile time trial record, added: “Completing the round was only possible thanks to the support I had from friends and work colleagues, who ran sections with me and whose banter was a brilliant distraction, my parents, who met me at my four feed stations with food and drink, my in-laws, my wife and boys and everyone who cheered me at the finish and donated.”
Leon, who played rugby for Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club, is now back cycling but contemplating training for a sub three hour road marathon!
The Bay Limestone Round starts at Kents Bank Railway Station and finishes at Arnside Pier. For further information, see www.bay-limestone-round.org.uk
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout South Cumbria and Lancashire being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Lancaster Royal Infirmary and the Westmorland and Furness General Hospitals.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk