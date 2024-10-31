Lancaster dance school kids achieve major success at World Street Dance Championships

By Jennifer Simm
Contributor
Published 31st Oct 2024, 17:12 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 09:47 BST
Students from a Lancaster dance school have competed in numerous competitions this year with their best results yet.

The Jennifers dancers team competed at the UDO World Street Dance Championships this summer and gained a number of world placings such as seventh in the world for team LA5 along with numerous solo dancers gaining world titles. This November they will travel to Birmingham to compete at The Super Weekender 2024 dancer convention at the NEC.

Most Popular

At most competitions, they are now coming home with 30-40 trophies between them, the dancers all work hard and the teachers eat sleep and breathe street dance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We all share our passion for dance which helps bring an incredible energy in the dancing school. All our dancers come to us as beginners so we work hard to get them to a high level.

Jennifers Dancers at the UDO World Street Dance Championships.placeholder image
Jennifers Dancers at the UDO World Street Dance Championships.

“One of our students Remy has been featured as a dancer in advert campaigns for Adidas, Zara and JD Sports.”

Based in Bolton-le-Sands, Jennifers Dancers run classes in Kendal, Carnforth, Hest Bank and Lancaster and are really putting the area on the map for the street dance talent they are producing.

Related topics:LancasterBirminghamAdidasJD Sports
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice