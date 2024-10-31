Students from a Lancaster dance school have competed in numerous competitions this year with their best results yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jennifers dancers team competed at the UDO World Street Dance Championships this summer and gained a number of world placings such as seventh in the world for team LA5 along with numerous solo dancers gaining world titles. This November they will travel to Birmingham to compete at The Super Weekender 2024 dancer convention at the NEC.

At most competitions, they are now coming home with 30-40 trophies between them, the dancers all work hard and the teachers eat sleep and breathe street dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We all share our passion for dance which helps bring an incredible energy in the dancing school. All our dancers come to us as beginners so we work hard to get them to a high level.

Jennifers Dancers at the UDO World Street Dance Championships.

“One of our students Remy has been featured as a dancer in advert campaigns for Adidas, Zara and JD Sports.”

Based in Bolton-le-Sands, Jennifers Dancers run classes in Kendal, Carnforth, Hest Bank and Lancaster and are really putting the area on the map for the street dance talent they are producing.