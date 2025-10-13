Lancaster dad puts in peak performance for baby charity close to his heart

A dad-of-two super hiked the Yorkshire Three Peaks, completing the 39km trek in just eight hours to raise £1,795 for mums and babies charity Baby Beat.

Ben Wilkinson from Bolton-le-Sands completed the challenge to thank staff at the region’s specialist Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), who cared for his son Luca when he was born in March suffering from infant respiratory distress syndrome.

Luca, who was delivered at 38 weeks by a planned caesarean section at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary’s maternity unit, was whisked by specialist ambulance to NICU at the Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green Maternity Unit at just one day old.

Hours later, Luca was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where he spent four days and underwent multiple procedures before being re-admitted to NICU in Preston for another five days.

A quick photo stop on their way to smashing the Yorkshire Three Peaks, Ben (centre) with Rob (left) and Nigel

Mum Rachel Wilkinson, who also shares three-year-old Sienna with self-employed kitchen and bathroom fitter Ben, said: “Unfortunately, shortly after Luca was born, it became clear he had respiratory distress syndrome as well as the onset of an infection.

“Due to the inability to get this under control, Luca’s condition rapidly deteriorated and he became critical, resulting in him needing intubation and ventilation and leading Luca to develop Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn – PPHN – which turns out to be a condition that is very complex and challenging to treat. This is when our tour of NICUs across the north west began.”

Rachel, who works for Reed Recruitment in Lancaster, added: “I don’t think anyone can prepare you to hear the words that your baby ‘may not make it’ but these tiny babies are tougher than they look. Luca put up the most incredible and inspirational battle.

"Thanks to the teams at Alder Hey and in Preston, Luca is making a fantastic recovery and we’re hoping and praying he will not have any long term problems.

Luca was part of the Yorkshire Three Peaks support crew

“We wanted to give back to NICU in Preston in particular, which helped us so much during such a traumatic time and whilst everyone was amazing, we would like to say a huge thank to both Yemi and Mel, who not only cared for Luca so well but also, us too.”

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who sponsored Ben and my uncle Nigel Leinweber, who joined Ben on the trek.

"We also want to say a big thank you to my dad Mark, who alongside Nigel, works for the family business, Homemakers 1st Stop DIY in Morecambe. He was incredible in raising awareness of Ben’s mission and alongside his customers and suppliers, significantly boosted our fundraising efforts."

As well as Nigel, who lives in Bury and is a volunteer with the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team, Ben’s best friend Rob Faustino also completed the walk, having used his military training to facilitate the planning and timing goals of the route.

Ben and Rachel with Sienna and Luca not long after Luca came home

Rachel, Sienna and Luca were support crew, meeting the trio half way round with food and drink and as it was torrential rain, a change of clothes too!

Joanna Allitt, fundraising manager for Baby Beat, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Ben, Nigel, Rob and everyone, who was involved in supporting their challenge, for this wonderful donation. I think the average time to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks is around 12 hours and so to do it so quickly in torrential rain was some going!

“We’re delighted that Luca is on the road to recovery. This donation will go towards supporting NICU to help it continue to provide exceptional care for the 400 to 450 premature and sick babies, plus their families, who are looked after there annually from across Lancashire and South Cumbria.”

As well as supporting NICU, Baby Beat, which is part of the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals charity family, funds specialist equipment, other patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects at the Sharoe Green Maternity Unit, which cares for babies and mums from the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.

For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk

To show support by adding to Ben’s fundraising total, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ben-nigel-hiking-the-yorkshire-3-peaks-for-baby-beat