Lancaster couple to run Manchester Half Marathon for Alzheimer’s charity

A Lancaster couple will take on the Manchester Half Marathon this Sunday to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, a cause close to both their hearts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Bullock, 38, head chef at the Sun Hotel & Bar in Lancaster, and his fiancée Karrina Howe, 39, a sports therapist, will join more than 24,000 runners in the event, hoping to make a meaningful contribution to the fight against Alzheimer’s.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, around 982,000 people in the UK are currently living with dementia – a number expected to rise to 1.4m by 2040. One in 13 of those diagnosed are under the age of 65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Karrina and Nigel have witnessed the devastating impact of the disease in their families.

Nigel Bullock with fiancé Karrina Howe.

Karrina’s mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 10 years ago, after more than three decades working as a guardian ad litem, while Nigel’s nan, his best friend, was diagnosed later in life.

Karrina said: “Running has never been a strong point of mine, but Nige and I have both decided to run the half marathon to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society, having both been personally affected by the disease.

“Seeing my mum now being taken over by Alzheimer’s makes my heart ache, as I miss her so much. I miss phoning her at the beginning of the day to see what she was doing, and then again at the end of the day to talk about how it went and what she’d eaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alzheimer’s is not just memory loss, it’s your personality and sense of self slowly being buried under the disease’s fog. It’s not recognising the people you love, or understanding your surroundings.

“Seeing my mum scared or confused is heartbreaking and I can’t imagine what it must be like to not understand what is going on around you, to fear every person around you.

“Her laugh is still there most days, her love for music and dancing, and her enjoyment of cake! Hopefully these are all things that will stay with her to the very end.

“Running a half marathon won’t change any of that, and won’t bring back the person I felt like was my best friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it will raise money to help research, hopefully one day help medication progression and help others delay the disease when diagnosed or even have some sort of cure. If we can make a difference to just one family we will have done our job!”

Nigel added: “My best friend (nan) suffered with Alzheimer’s near the end of her life, so I only got a taster of what families have to endure.

“To see what this illness does to the person, and to friends and families, is heartbreaking. When Karrina and I discussed raising money to support the charity, we challenged ourselves with something that would be hard!

“Doing this for my nan gives me immense pride and doing this to run for Jan and show to our three beautiful children what you can do when you work hard”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By running the half marathon, Karrina and Nigel hope not only to raise money, but also to increase awareness of the disease and support vital research into treatments and potential cures.

Donations can be made via their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/karrina-howe-1735583474948