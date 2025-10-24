A Lancaster couple have turned a 50th birthday party into their dream wedding with a surprise ceremony kept secret from friends and family.

Natalie Marshall and Peter Woodruff had booked Lancaster House Hotel several months in advance for Natalie’s 50th birthday celebrations.

As the time of the autumn birthday party drew nearer, the couple, who have been together since 1998, started to discuss the idea of turning the day on its head and making it into a secret wedding ceremony.

Natalie and Peter held private talks with Lancaster House Hotel general manager Emma Underwood and wedding and events co-ordinator Lisa Ramwell to re-plan the big day, also enlisting the help of ceremony celebrant Liam Shannon.

Natalie Marshall and Peter Woodruff at their surprise wedding at Lancaster House Hotel.

More than 90 guests arrived at the supposed birthday bash in the hotel’s Bowland Suite without having any clue about what was to happen.

“Peter and I have been together for 28 years and engaged for over 20 so perhaps it was time to tie the knot,” said Natalie.

“When we booked my 50th birthday party, my Dad and I had a heartfelt discussion and from that the idea of getting married really took root. Peter was on board with it straight away.

“We knew what we were going to do over six months ago, so it was quite a challenge to keep it from friends and wider family members. My parents were really the only ones to know in advance because we had to book them in as our witnesses.

Guests at Natalie Marshall and Peter Woodruff's surprise wedding.

“The team at Lancaster House Hotel were fabulous right from the start and were genuinely excited about the party and how it would all unfold with guests being none the wiser.”

Natalie, who moved to North Lancashire in early childhood, is a family support worker. Peter, 49, was born a

d grew up in Lancaster and runs his own local landscaping business, Woodvale Groundworks.

The couple had known each other for some years before they got together and there had always been a spark of chemistry between them.

General manager of Lancaster House Hotel Emma Underwood added: “This was an extra special wedding event for us and an exciting one too having been asked to get involved in changing Natalie’s 50th into her wedding day.

Natalie Marshall and Peter Woodruff take their vows.

“There was quite a lot to think about on the day to ensure that the surprise element was kept right up to the last minute when the wedding celebrant came in. It was brilliant to be in the room with them.

“I have known Natalie since high school and we even went to college together, so it was great that I could help and plan my friend’s special day.”

Live entertainment on the night was provided by DJ Gareth James and Pink tribute singer Emily Clark. The function room was decorated by venue dressers Poppins, who work regularly with the Lancaster House Hotel wedding and events team.