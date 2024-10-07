Lancaster company has fundraising for Rosemere down to a tee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A corporate golf day at Morecambe Golf Club organised by the partners at True Potential Wealth Management Lancaster raised £3,255 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 15 teams of four from companies across the Lancaster and Morecambe area took part in what was the company’s third annual golf tournament for the charity.

The competition was followed by a presentation dinner in the clubhouse that also featured a raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to Michael Burton and Lee Fisher, wealth management partners at True Potential Wealth Management, and their team, for organising this event and to all the companies that put up teams to play.

Michael Burton, of True Potential Wealth Management Lancaster, presents the donation to Sue Swire

“With the donation raised this year, Michael, Lee and their colleagues have raised £8,867 through golf for Rosemere projects since 2017, which is no mean feat.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The infirmary was one of five sites to benefit from a recent project co funded by Rosemere Cancer Foundation and the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, giving it access to AI (Artificial Intelligence) software that can read chest X-rays to help with the early detection of lung cancer. The other sites able to access the technology are Furness General Hospital, Westmorland General Hospital, Morecambe’s Queen Victoria Hospital and Ulverston Community Health Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford to make cancer patients’ treatment journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information and to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk