Lancaster community centre scoops £300k in National Lottery funding
The Willow Lane centre is to receive £304,574 over the next four years from the National Lottery Community Fund – Reaching Communities.
The community and youth centre holds activities and events as well as helping with issues such as housing, benefits and jobs through its open access drop-in sessions.
The centre said on Facebook: “We’re thrilled to share some amazing news!
“Thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund – Reaching Communities, we’ve been awarded £304,574 over the next four years!
"This incredible support means we can continue offering vital help to our community – from food support, advice services, and youth work to well-being activities, parent groups, and so much more.
“Thank you to National Lottery players – your support is changing lives here on the Marsh.”