Lancaster community centre scoops £300k in National Lottery funding

Marsh Community Centre in Lancaster has been awarded more than £300,000 in funding to support the work it does in the area.

The Willow Lane centre is to receive £304,574 over the next four years from the National Lottery Community Fund – Reaching Communities.

The community and youth centre holds activities and events as well as helping with issues such as housing, benefits and jobs through its open access drop-in sessions.

The centre said on Facebook: “We’re thrilled to share some amazing news!

Marsh Community Centre. Photo: Google Street View

"This incredible support means we can continue offering vital help to our community – from food support, advice services, and youth work to well-being activities, parent groups, and so much more.

“Thank you to National Lottery players – your support is changing lives here on the Marsh.”