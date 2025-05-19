Lancaster community centre scoops £300k in National Lottery funding

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th May 2025, 15:57 BST
Marsh Community Centre in Lancaster has been awarded more than £300,000 in funding to support the work it does in the area.

The Willow Lane centre is to receive £304,574 over the next four years from the National Lottery Community Fund – Reaching Communities.

The community and youth centre holds activities and events as well as helping with issues such as housing, benefits and jobs through its open access drop-in sessions.

The centre said on Facebook: “We’re thrilled to share some amazing news!

Marsh Community Centre. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Marsh Community Centre. Photo: Google Street View

“Thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund – Reaching Communities, we’ve been awarded £304,574 over the next four years!

"This incredible support means we can continue offering vital help to our community – from food support, advice services, and youth work to well-being activities, parent groups, and so much more.

“Thank you to National Lottery players – your support is changing lives here on the Marsh.”

