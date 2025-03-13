Lancaster Christian Aid supporters learn about work in Latin America

Zoë Abernethy, Christian Aid’s church engagement fundraising officer for the north west, visited Lancaster Methodist Church to talk about the work of Christian Aid in Latin America and the Caribbean, and particularly the work in Guatemala.

Supporters of Christian Aid from across Lancaster and beyond heard about how Christian Aid works with a local partner, Congcoop, to support indigenous women and local communities.

Zoë focused on the story of Aurelia, a leader in the Indigenous Q’eqchi’ community of the Alta Verapaz region, and the big impact that working with Congcoop has made.

Zoe outlined the huge challenges facing the community, especially the impact of climate change and the effect of industrial plantations.

Left to right: Elaine Morphet and Helen Boothroyd (Lancaster Methodist Church Christian Aid reps), Zoë Abernethy, and Gill Burgess (Lancaster and area Christian Aid group)

But she also explained how working with Congcoop has offered hope for the future. Aurelia has been able to access and apply training in more resilient and sustainable agroecological techniques, and train others in the community to adopt these techniques. Additionally, she has been able to grow her cacao business and use the money it makes to help her family's future generations.

Thanking Zoë on behalf of Lancaster and area Christian Aid group, Helen Boothroyd highlighted how this was a clear and inspiring message of hope which we needed to hear in these challenging times.

The Guatemalan project will be the focus of Christian Aid Week, May 11-17 2025.

If you’d like to know more please contact Gill Burgess at [email protected] or see the Christian Aid website at https://www.christianaid.org.uk/appeals/key-appeals/christian-aid-week