Lancaster ceramicist features in new art exhibition

A Lancaster ceramicist is displaying his works in a new art exhibition in the North West.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Hake has been working with local fine art specialists Gavagan Art and English Lakes Hotels to bring his contemporary designs to the latest ‘Art in the Atrium’ gallery at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa.

James is an established ceramic artist who works from a converted barn in rural North Lancashire. He uses oriental glazes to create distinctive wheel-thrown ceramics which reflect the dynamic processes of the natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having studied design at Manchester Metropolitan University, he honed his technique and individual style in ceramics in Ireland. Inspired by the work of English potter Edward Hughes, James also developed a keen interest in Japanese ceramics, joining a younger generation of potters who are exploring Anglo-Oriental aesthetics.

Anthony Frost (right) and James Hake (left) with Mary Gavagan at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa

He has exhibited his work at a host of venues including Ceramic Art London 2025, the industry showcase event for the world’s best potters, the Stratford Gallery, the Brewery Arts Centre in Kendal and the Oxford Ceramics Fair. In academia, James has also held the post of visiting lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University.

James' ceramics are being displayed alongside the abstract paintings of renowned artist Sir Terry Frost RA and his son Anthony Frost.

Renowned for his use of Cornish light, colour and shape, Terry Frost was a highly distinguished British abstract artist whose work won critical acclaim. His paintings are held in numerous collections around the world including The Tate Gallery in London, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the National Gallery of Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Frost is also a prominent artist in his own right. His work features in various public and private collections including those at The Contemporary Arts Society, Eton College and the Kasser Foundation in New York.

Executive chairman of English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Simon Berry says: “We are thrilled to be featuring the work of a local born artist in James Hake. His work is fascinating, using locally sourced materials to produce new types of glazes for broad abstract decorations.

“As a family business, it’s also inspiring to host the works of both Terry and Anthony in the same display, not least because they both stayed with us at Lancaster House Hotel on separate occasions in the late 1990s and early 2000s whilst exhibiting in the North West."

Mary Gavagan from Gavagan Art adds: “Taking inspiration from Japanese ceramics, James has developed a palette of his own glazes for the kiln, from subtle Shinos to rich, dark Tenmokus and copper reds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest exhibition in the ‘Art in the Atrium’ gallery at Low Wood Bay runs throughout the summer until the end of September. For further information, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/experiences/low-wood-bay-art-in-the-atrium/