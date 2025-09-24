Lancaster care home team celebrates five regional award finalists

Staff and residents at Ashton Manor Care Home are celebrating after the home’s team secured five finalist places in the North West Great British Care Awards 2025.

The shortlisting recognises the dedication of Ashton Manor’s colleagues across every part of home life – from the way care plans are created and led, to the daily activities that bring residents together, to the attention to detail that keeps the home safe, welcoming, and full of life.

Among the finalists is Deputy Manager, Jamie Pepper, praised for working closely with residents and families to build care plans that focus on dignity, independence, and personal goals. Lifestyle Coordinator, Michelle Gallacher is also recognised for her creativity and energy, making daily life at Ashton Manor fun and meaningful. Courtney Johnson, Care Assistant has been nominated for her commitment to putting dignity at the centre of everything she does, while Sue Slater Housekeeper is celebrated for the pride she takes in keeping the home comfortable, spotless, and homely.

The awards also recognised Jenny Taylor, Evermore Care Home’s HR Business Partner who has been shortlisted for the regional Workforce Development Award. Jenny has led a transformation in colleague training and career progression, introducing a new induction programme, specialist training pathways, and a culture of continuous professional development. Her work has supported colleagues at every level to build skills, confidence, and clear career routes, making Evermore Care Homes a place where people can grow and thrive.

In addition to the Great British Care Awards shortlist, Evermore Care Homes has also been recognised on the national stage, with the organisation shortlisted for Care Provider of the Year at the 2025 Leaders in Care Awards. The awards also celebrate two of its outstanding leaders – Joanne Tyson, Registered Manager at Ashton Manor Care Home, shortlisted for Leader of the Future, and Christina Durnan, Registered Manager at Astley View Care Home in , shortlisted for Registered Manager of the Year.

Registered Manager, Joanne Tyson said: “This is such a proud moment for Ashton Manor. These nominations celebrate the compassion and professionalism of our colleagues, and the difference they make every single day. Jamie, Michelle, Courtney and Sue are each outstanding in their own way – together they make Ashton Manor Care Home a very special place to live and to work.”

Regional winners will be announced later this year at a ceremony honouring the best in social care across the North West.