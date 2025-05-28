Lancaster Businesswoman reaches France on 2nd stage of 4,000 mile charity walk

On Saturday 24th May 2025, after walking 394 miles in 23 days, Ruth Herbert took the ferry from Dover to Calais, to embark on the French leg of her 4,000 mile charity walk. Ruth – a Lancaster businesswoman - left her home in Arnside on 2nd May 2025 to embark on her ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’ - a 6 month, 4000 mile walk through 11 countries, to raise money for the UK registered charity MAP - Medical Aid for Palestinians.

The UK leg of her walk saw her pass through Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, London then on to Canterbury and finally Dover.

As Ruth set sail, supporters in Lancaster gathered to wish her luck, acknowledge her achievements so far and raise awareness of her fundraising cause.

Lana Abu Hijeh, a nurse working at the RLI said “As a Palestinian, it means so much to see someone like Ruth walking all the way from Lancaster to Turkey to show her support for Palestine. Her courage, compassion, and dedication are truly inspiring. She is a beautiful soul and a brave woman, and her actions have touched the hearts of many, including mine. All my prayers are with her for a safe and smooth journey”.

Ruth getting ready to board ferry to Calais

Kathryn MacDonald from Lancaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign said “Ruth’s Big Trek 4 Palestine is so inspiring. She is touching hearts and minds, bringing people together

and has already raised nearly £16,000. I wish her the best of luck as she continues her walk through France.”

Christian Stretton, a friend of Ruth said “This will be such a huge accomplishment. Who else but Ruth would have the courage, the tenacity and kindness to achieve such a plan?”

Jason Inman said “Ruth is doing a really incredible trek, she is truly a kindhearted soul and is so driven to helping others.”

Ruth Herbert

After the ferry crossing Ruth walked through Calais before having her first night camping. Ruth is positive and optimistic about her onward journey and said “Thankyou so much to everyone who has donated and supported me through the first stage of my trek, as I walked through England. I have been surrounded with kindness and positivity, and I’m really looking forward to this next stage, walking through France.”

Ruth has already raised nearly £16,000 and hopes to raise a lot more.

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) is a British charity that offers medical services in the West Bank, Gaza and Lebanon. MAP advocates for Palestinians' rights to health and dignity.

To donate please visit www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

Ruth’s journey and progress can be followed on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine.