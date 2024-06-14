Lancaster bus group members welcome passenger as part of fundraiser
Members of the Lancaster District Bus Users' Group met Andrew Cowell, known as "the £2 Bus Man" after previous similar exploits, as he arrived on the last of the seven buses he had used to travel from his home in Derby.
The Mayor of Lancaster, Cllr. Abi Mills accompanied by the Deputy Mayor, Hamish Mills, both Bus Users' Group members, presented Andrew with a cheque for £115 from Group members towards his chosen charity "The Railway Children", which helps disadvantaged street children in developing countries.
Mr Cowell, 47, was making the journey as part of a 13-day trip around the coast of England and Wales, using 84 buses to raise funds for the charity as well as promoting the currewnt £2 maximum fare cap on buses that meant ghis journey from Derby had cost just £14.
Cllr. Mills, who is also vice-chair of the Group said: "It was an honour to meet someone so dedicated to charitable work and to bus travel and to welcome them to our city. Whilst no one would seriously suggest using local buses for such long-distance journeys, Andrew's travels highlight how extensive and comprehensive this country's bus network is. Despite coming all the way from Derby he arrived exactly on time, which shows that busres can be reliable too."
Mr. Cowell was set to continue his journey in the morning on service 555 to Keswick and a further series of buses that would take him as far as Newscastle and Scarborough.
