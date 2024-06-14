Lancaster bus group members welcome passenger as part of fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bus campaigners in Lancaster gathered at the bus station to welcome a special passenger visiting the city as part of a fund-raising bus trip around England and Wales.

Members of the Lancaster District Bus Users' Group met Andrew Cowell, known as "the £2 Bus Man" after previous similar exploits, as he arrived on the last of the seven buses he had used to travel from his home in Derby.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Cllr. Abi Mills accompanied by the Deputy Mayor, Hamish Mills, both Bus Users' Group members, presented Andrew with a cheque for £115 from Group members towards his chosen charity "The Railway Children", which helps disadvantaged street children in developing countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Cowell, 47, was making the journey as part of a 13-day trip around the coast of England and Wales, using 84 buses to raise funds for the charity as well as promoting the currewnt £2 maximum fare cap on buses that meant ghis journey from Derby had cost just £14.

Cllr. Mills, Mayor of Lancaster presents Mr Cowell (third from left) with a cheque at the bus statio

Cllr. Mills, who is also vice-chair of the Group said: "It was an honour to meet someone so dedicated to charitable work and to bus travel and to welcome them to our city. Whilst no one would seriously suggest using local buses for such long-distance journeys, Andrew's travels highlight how extensive and comprehensive this country's bus network is. Despite coming all the way from Derby he arrived exactly on time, which shows that busres can be reliable too."