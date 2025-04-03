Lancaster-based hospice welcomes funding boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St John’s Hospice has welcomed a £5,000 donation from Persimmon Homes after applying for funding through the housebuilders Community Champions initiative.

Catherine Butterworth, Director of Income Generation at St John’s Hospice, was on hand recently to officially welcome the donation from Persimmon in the presence of local ward councillors, Councillor Sandra Thornberry and Councillor Robert Redfern.

St John’s Hospice has been an integral part of the local community for over 39 years and this donation will support their efforts to provide free palliative care to patients with life shortening conditions in North Lancashire, the South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire.

Councillor Sandra Thornberry, commented: “I am delighted that the charity chosen by Persimmon Homes for this generous donation is St John’s Hospice. It is a tribute to the huge respect which the hospice commands. Its work supporting those who are ill and dying is outstanding and is much appreciated by all involved.

Representatives from St. John's Hospice receiving the cheque

“I know what effort and hard work is needed all the time to raise the funds to sustain the Hospice. This donation will help support their valuable work.”

Catherine Butterworth, Director of Income Generation, St John's Hospice, said: “St John's is a local charity that has cared for patients and families for the past 39 years. It was a pleasure to be able to show Persimmon around the hospice and to let them see how the donation of £5,000 that has come from the Community Champions programme will be used.”

“St John's is such a special place making a real difference to patients and their families living in our community and we are extremely grateful for the donation from Persimmons”

Rachael Graham, Senior Land and Planning Manager at Persimmon Lancashire, added: “It was a pleasure to visit St John’s Hospice recently to meet the dedicated team who provide invaluable care and support to so many individuals and families.”

“We’re delighted that we have been able to help in this way through our Community Champions initiative and I wish their team all the very best for the future.”