Lancaster author pens young adult novel
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alan Gregson, who works as a data manager at a high school in the South Lakes, has been writing fiction for several years, but he says this is the first story he felt was worthy of publication.
Alan: “I’ve been writing for years, mostly short stories, but I’ve started and abandoned along the way. This particular story started out as a short story submission for an online writing competition. I wanted to explore the idea of someone being kidnapped, but one where life with the kidnapper was infinitely preferable to life at home with their parents. The first two chapters of the book are essentially the original short story, tidied up and polished.
A little while afterwards I revisited Plan C, as it was titled back then, because I liked the two characters and wanted to see how their lives would develop. I didn’t have a clear plan, I just stepped through their lives, jumping from adventure to adventure. Along the way they met new friends and eventually Emily gained the thing she longed for most, a family.
I contemplated popping the finished story, now called Kindred Spirits, in the Kindle Store, but I still wasn’t completely happy with it, so I parked it up for a couple more years.
During lockdown I started working through my drafts and picked up Kindred Spirits. I read through it, once more becoming engrossed in Emily’s life, so I gave it another polish. I was listening to a Chameleons album as I started to read. They're one of my favourite groups, who get mentioned a lot in the story. One of the tracks I played is called Intrigue in Tangiers. I thought that would make a great chapter title, so I wrote a new episode and inserted it towards the end of the story. This meant I had to rewrite the last few chapters because of an incident in the new chapter. Nothing ever happens without a reason, and that new chapter led to a more satisfying ending after the rewrite.
I was still a little nervous about publishing it, then a friend told me she was going on a long flight with a couple of stopovers, so I decided to let her have a copy for her iPad, which prompted another polish, and then I was finally happy with it, so I took the plunge and uploaded it to the Amazon Kindle store, where it’s available as an eBook or a paperback.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.