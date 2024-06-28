Lancaster author pens young adult novel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe based author Alan Gregson has just published Kindred Spirits, a young adult tale of kidnap, intrigue and adventure.

Alan Gregson, who works as a data manager at a high school in the South Lakes, has been writing fiction for several years, but he says this is the first story he felt was worthy of publication.

Alan: “I’ve been writing for years, mostly short stories, but I’ve started and abandoned along the way. This particular story started out as a short story submission for an online writing competition. I wanted to explore the idea of someone being kidnapped, but one where life with the kidnapper was infinitely preferable to life at home with their parents. The first two chapters of the book are essentially the original short story, tidied up and polished.

A little while afterwards I revisited Plan C, as it was titled back then, because I liked the two characters and wanted to see how their lives would develop. I didn’t have a clear plan, I just stepped through their lives, jumping from adventure to adventure. Along the way they met new friends and eventually Emily gained the thing she longed for most, a family.

Author photo

I contemplated popping the finished story, now called Kindred Spirits, in the Kindle Store, but I still wasn’t completely happy with it, so I parked it up for a couple more years.

During lockdown I started working through my drafts and picked up Kindred Spirits. I read through it, once more becoming engrossed in Emily’s life, so I gave it another polish. I was listening to a Chameleons album as I started to read. They're one of my favourite groups, who get mentioned a lot in the story. One of the tracks I played is called Intrigue in Tangiers. I thought that would make a great chapter title, so I wrote a new episode and inserted it towards the end of the story. This meant I had to rewrite the last few chapters because of an incident in the new chapter. Nothing ever happens without a reason, and that new chapter led to a more satisfying ending after the rewrite.