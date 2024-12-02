Lancashire Wildlife Trust Launches Christmas Fundraiser to Protect Red Squirrels

Lancashire Wildlife Trust is calling on locals to join its biggest-ever fundraising campaign to help protect one of the region’s most beloved native species: the red squirrel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The red squirrel, one of the UK’s most iconic native species, faces ongoing threats from habitat loss, competition from the invasive grey squirrel, and squirrel pox – a deadly virus carried by grey squirrels.

To help to tackle these threats, Lancashire Wildlife Trust (LWT) has announced its participation in The Big Give Christmas Challenge, an exciting opportunity to double every donation made during the week-long campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 3rd December (midday) to 10th December, LWT aims to raise £20,000 online, with all donations matched pound-for-pound by The Reed Foundation, creating a potential total of £40,000.

Red squirrel

Every penny raised will go directly towards LWT’s red squirrel conservation project, a cornerstone of their ‘most ambitious’ fundraising initiative yet: the ‘Step Up for Wildlife’ appeal.

“This isn’t just about saving red squirrels - it’s about creating a legacy of hope and action for all wildlife,” said Molly Frost, Red Squirrel Conservation Officer.

“Red squirrels desperately need our help as the threat of the grey squirrel remains. Without the support of our generous donors, this wonderful creature could be lost from our region forever. Please donate if you can, as we’re really counting on it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this milestone, LWT are poised to surpass the £200,000 mark, bringing them closer to their ultimate target of raising £300,000 to protect and restore wildlife across the region.

Nutkin the red squirrel

Through this funding, the Trust will expand its vital conservation work, which includes monitoring red squirrel populations, habitat restoration, and grey squirrel management.

To learn more about the Big Give Christmas Challenge and to make a donation, visit lancswt.org.uk to be directed to LWT’s Big Give page, which opens for donations on the 3rd December 2024 at 12pm.