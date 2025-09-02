Lancashire Resilience Forum supports National Preparedness Month

The Lancashire Resilience Forum is backing an annual campaign to inspire and empower people and the communities they live in to be ready and better prepared for emergencies such as flooding, fires and power cuts.

The campaign, called #30Days30WaysUK, is held each September and is run by the Emergency Planning Society (EPS). Throughout the month a daily emergency theme is shared on social media using the hashtag #30days30waysUK with the campaign supported by Local Resilience Forums and partners including the emergency services, local authorities, health bodies, utility companies, the voluntary sector and others.

Assistant Chief Constable Gareth Lee, Chair of the Lancashire Resilience Forum, said: “The campaign encourages people to think about the easy steps they can take to “be prepared not scared” of possible emergency situations.

“Throughout the month there will be a range of themes that highlight the importance of personal and community preparedness and resilience. Topics covered range from protecting yourself from scammers through to putting together your own personal emergency checklist to help you prepare for and recover from an emergency such as flooding, a storm, or a loss of power.

“There is a lot of good information and resources out there that help people be better informed and prepared for all kinds of emergencies and the Lancashire Resilience Forum will be highlighting just what is available to ensure people are more understanding of the possible risks and better prepared to face and recover from emergency situations.

“There are small and easy steps everyone can take, and we look forward to sharing just some of those steps throughout the campaign.”

Advice and guidance will be shared throughout September on the Lancashire Resilience Forum website at www.lancashireprepared.org.uk and on the Forum’s social media channels.