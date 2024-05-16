Lancashire resident announced as finalist in 2024 Everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sarah-May Harrison, Operations Supervisor at FedEx Express, from Lancashire, has been announced as a finalist in the 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards. She is a finalist in the Tech Innovator category, sponsored by Amazon.

CELEBRATING EXCELLENCE: WOMEN IN TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

The finalists for the 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards have been announced. Now in their 17th year, the awards were launched to shine a spotlight on the varied and increasing avenues of opportunities available in the traditionally male-dominated industry and celebrate the important role that women play within it. Despite industry progress, only 23% of the industry’s 1.5million employees identify as women, more than half of these women are in non-transport roles, and alarmingly 54% of organisations lack formal targets, commitments, or quotas for gender diversity.

Maxine Benson MBE, Co-Founder of everywoman commented:

“Studies consistently demonstrate that diverse teams foster greater creativity, problem-solving abilities, employee engagement, and overall profitability within organizations. The economic benefits of equalising the labour force could lead to potential gains of 10% of GDP by 2030. Attracting, retaining, and advancing women has the power to fuel progress, unlock innovation and drive growth, not just for organisations but for the UK economy. Now in our 25th year, everywoman continues to play a significant part in recognising exceptional women whose innovation, skills, resilience, and leadership will inspire future generations of women to fulfil their career ambitions in vibrant and dynamic industries. We thank our sponsors for their continued support and look forward to celebrating these exceptional women.”

There will be two winners per category (Leader and Above & Beyond) and one recipient of the Tech Innovator, International Inspiration, Industry Champion, Male Agent of Change, Apprentice of the Year, and Sustainability Champion.

Sarah-May serves as an Operations Supervisor at FedEx while also practising as a British Sign Language Interpreter. With two decades of experience at FedEx, she takes pride in championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives and actively participates in the Women’s Inclusive Network. Breaking stereotypes is a passion for her, and she is currently pursuing her HGV licence. Sarah-May met her husband at FedEx, and their shared love for Transport & Logistics extends into their personal lives, as they enjoy travelling as a family in their campervan during their free time.