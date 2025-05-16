Lancashire mayors gather for breakfast at The Wellbeing Farm

19 Mayors turned up for breakfast at the Wellbeing Farm

For the fourth consecutive year, all past and present mayors of Lancashire gathered for lunch at The Wellbeing Farm in Edgworth, near Bolton, as part of the county's mayoral tour.

Farm owner, Celia Gaze, was delighted to welcome 19 mayors to the Edgworth wedding venue, which is renowned for its quirky ceremonies featuring llamas.

“They all arrived in a vintage double-decker bus and had breakfast at the farm.

"They could have chosen any area in the entire Blackburn region to visit, and for the fourth year in a row, they have chosen here, putting Edgworth on the map.

"All these mayors were here and supporting hospitality, farming, and the rural economy.”

