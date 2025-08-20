Lancashire hospital announces name change

A private hospital in Lancaster has announced that it has changed its name. The Lancaster Hospital, part of Circle Health Group will now be known as Lancaster Private Hospital. The move comes to avoid confusion with other hospitals in the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located close to the centre of Lancaster, the private 25-bed hospital has been supporting patients from across Lancaster, Morecambe and further afield for over 40 Years. First opening its doors on 28th February 1985, the hospital has grown to encompass one operating theatre, seven consulting rooms, a minor operations and endoscopy suite, diagnostic imaging as well as a fully equipped physiotherapy suite. Last year alone, Lancaster Private Hospital, saw almost 16,000 outpatients, with staff and consultants providing over 1400 surgical treatments and operations to NHS patients from Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The decision to rename the hospital was made primarily to eliminate confusion amongst patients and visitors attending the hospital believing they were attending the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Patients will now benefit from clearly knowing which facility their care will be delivered from. Alongside the name change, Lancaster Private Hospital has begun work on a major investment programme transforming the hospital’s reception and outpatient areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costing over £100k, the project, which is due to be completed in September 2025, will modernise patient areas whilst also supporting an improved layout, making it easier for patients to move between the hospital’s departments with ease.

Lancaster Private Hospital, part of Circle Health Group.

Stephen Yardley, Executive Director of Lancaster Private Hospital said:

“Our name may have changed but patients can be assured that the same outstanding quality of care will be available to them. We are investing significantly to ensure that our facilities and services are at the standard our patients expect. We hope that the name change will reduce confusion for patients within the local healthcare community and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the hospital’s history.”