Lancashire County Council Leads the Way in Tackling Local Issues with Love Clean Streets App
The Love Clean Streets mobile app enables residents to report issues like potholes, fly-tipping, broken signage, and more, all on the go from their smartphone or tablet. A photo and
location are all it takes to get the job logged and assessed by council inspectors in seconds.
This is about cutting costs and cutting out bureaucracy, said Brian Moore, Cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council. Reform means getting the job done, and with this app, we’re getting closer to the problem, faster than ever.
With support from national environmental organisations including Keep Britain Tidy, Keep
Scotland Beautiful, and Keep Wales Tidy, Love Clean Streets is the only app officially
recommended by these bodies, and it's completely free.
How It Works:
- Snap a photo of the issue
- Log it via the app in seconds
- Stay updated on progress directly through your phone
For more information and to download the app, visit:
https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/report-it/report-it-on-the-go/
Please Contact
Pete Wood
07920 138791