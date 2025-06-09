Lancashire County Council Leads the Way in Tackling Local Issues with Love Clean Streets App

Published 9th Jun 2025
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST

In a bold move to cut red tape and empower residents, the Reform- led Lancashire County Council is pioneering the use of innovative technology to address highways and environmental issues quickly and efficiently. By partnering with Love Clean Streets, the UK’s leading environmental reporting service, the council is putting real power into the hands of residents.

The Love Clean Streets mobile app enables residents to report issues like potholes, fly-tipping, broken signage, and more, all on the go from their smartphone or tablet. A photo and

location are all it takes to get the job logged and assessed by council inspectors in seconds.

This is about cutting costs and cutting out bureaucracy, said Brian Moore, Cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council. Reform means getting the job done, and with this app, we’re getting closer to the problem, faster than ever.

Love clean Street logoLove clean Street logo
Love clean Street logo

With support from national environmental organisations including Keep Britain Tidy, Keep

Scotland Beautiful, and Keep Wales Tidy, Love Clean Streets is the only app officially

recommended by these bodies, and it's completely free.

How It Works:

Image of the appImage of the app
Image of the app
  • Snap a photo of the issue
  • Log it via the app in seconds
  • Stay updated on progress directly through your phone

For more information and to download the app, visit:

https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/report-it/report-it-on-the-go/

