Lancashire churches, schools and Cathedral get ready to mark VE Day 80

Churches and church schools across Lancashire will join many others across the UK participating in a series of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day next week, on Thursday, May 8.

They are being encouraged to hold local services and events, as well as ringing their bells (if they have them) at 6.30pm on the special day that marks the end of the long war to defeat Nazi Germany.

Amongst the churches ringing their bells on the day will be St Wilfrid’s in Ribchester where Vicar, Rev. Brian McConkey, said: “We will be ringing the bells from 6.30-7pm and are looking forward to joining with churches around the country for what will be a key element of the commemorations. In doing so we will be echoing the sounds that swept across the country in 1945, when churches and cathedrals rang their bells as a collective act of thanksgiving.”

Find out more about Ribchester Bell ringers here https://bit.ly/3YlBu0t and listen to a peel of bells taking place at the church here: https://bit.ly/4lON1PI

St Wilfrid’s Ribchester will be one of many churches ringing bells on the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Many national and local events for VE Day 80 will offer an opportunity for reflection, remembrance, and a renewed commitment to peace, echoing the spirit of unity that defined the end of the Second World War in Europe.

On May 8 many church and school communities in the County will come together to honour the sacrifices made by those who served in the conflict and to pray for lasting peace both at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, on Sunday May 11 at 4pm, there will be the official Lancashire Civic Service and Commemoration at Blackburn Cathedral – open to all. The service is organised with the office of the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker and will be led by the Dean of Blackburn, Very Rev. Peter Howell-Jones.

Members of the Lancashire Lieutenancy will attend, alongside civic dignitaries, veterans, representatives from the Royal British Legion and a wide range of organisations involved with the armed forces.

Bishop Philip North

Prior to the service, a parade led by the Band of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment with the Band of the Lancashire Artillery Volunteers, will be taking place through Blackburn Town Centre which will involve cadets, scouts and guides from organisations across the county.

The Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev. Philip North, will preach at the Civic Service while the Bishop of Lancaster, Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff and the Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy will also attend.

Bishop Philip said today: “The 80th anniversary of VE Day is a moment of profound significance for our nation. It is a time to remember with deep gratitude the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“I encourage all our churches across the County to participate in these commemorations, to ring their bells, to offer prayers for peace and to provide spaces for their communities to come together in remembrance.

VE Day 80 logo

“Jesus promises us a peace that ‘The world cannot give’. As we honour the past, so we renew our commitment to building a more peaceful and just world for all.”

Helpful links:

Anyone can also light a virtual candle online to honour loved ones who were part of the war effort. Do that here: https://bit.ly/4jPwuJv

You can find local church events and services on the Church of England’s ‘A Church Near You’ website which is www.achurchnearyou.com