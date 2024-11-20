Lancashire care home worker honored in prestigious regional awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jenny Forest, Activities and Wellbeing Coordinator at Croston Park Nursing Home, has earned a celebrated second place in the highly regarded Activity Organiser Award category at the 2024 Great British Care Awards for the North West Region.

The awards ceremony, held on November 9 in Manchester, highlighted the achievements of exemplary professionals in the care sector. It recognised individuals and teams who demonstrate exceptional innovation, dedication, and compassion in improving the lives of those they serve.

Jenny’s journey in the care sector began in December 2011 when she joined Croston Park as a care assistant. Over the years, her career has flourished, leading to her current role, where she also serves as the home’s Dignity and Dementia Champion. Her commitment to ongoing professional development and best practices has cemented her as a key figure at the nursing home.

Among Jenny’s standout contributions is her leadership in organizing the Croston Park Summer Fair earlier this year. The event featured a vibrant array of performances, including a Bollywood dance routine and a residents' choir rendition of Kinky Boots, showcasing her ability to create meaningful and joyful experiences for residents and staff alike.

Jenny collecting her award

Reflecting on her award, Jenny expressed her gratitude: “I’m so honoured to have placed second among so many incredible care professionals. The work I do is my passion—I love seeing our residents happy, engaged, and thriving. It was wonderful to celebrate with my friends and colleagues, who help make our work so impactful.”

Chris Lane, chairman of Park Lane Healthcare, praised Jenny’s dedication and creativity: “Jenny’s enthusiasm and commitment have made a remarkable impact at Croston Park. Her ability to engage and inspire embodies the spirit of our care philosophy. We are incredibly proud of her well-deserved recognition.”

The Park Lane Healthcare Group, which operates Croston Park Nursing Home and other care facilities across Yorkshire and Lancashire, emphasizes quality care that fosters security, belonging, and dignity for residents. Jenny’s achievement underscores the company’s mission to enhance lives and create lasting memories for those in its care.