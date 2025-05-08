Lancashire Care Home Residents Enjoy ‘Beautiful’ Animal Encounter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Meadow Croft care home, part of Danforth Care Homes, had an exciting visit from Little Zoo to You, a mobile animal experience that brought a range of exotic and friendly creatures right to their doorstep.

The interactive session gave residents the opportunity to meet, hold, and learn about a variety of animals including a giant snail, a tortoise, a snake, and a fluffy guinea pig.

88-year-old Pat Hainsworth, one of the residents, described the experience as “beautiful,” saying she especially enjoyed observing how the different animals moved and felt. “I really liked the snake,” she added. “I thought it would be slimy, but it wasn’t at all!”

Another resident, 80-year-old Nanette Woods, was equally delighted. “They were gorgeous—I wanted to keep them! You could tell they were all so happy,” she said. “I liked them all, but the guinea pig was my favourite. It was so lovely and fluffy.”

Resident holding a snake

The visit was part of Meadow Croft’s commitment to providing enriching, sensory experiences that support wellbeing for residents.

Diane Langford, the General Manager at Meadow Croft, added,

“Animal encounters always bring smiles to our residents’ faces, and events like these are an important part of life at Meadow Croft. We’re always looking for ways to make each day meaningful and memorable for the people who live here.”

To find out more about life at Meadow Croft, you can attend the home’s Open Day on Wednesday 21st May at 10:00-15:00. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the beautiful facilities, meet the dedicated staff, and discover the exceptional care provided at Meadow Croft.

Resident holding a giant snail

Meadow Croft’s Open Day will take place in the home on Preston Lancaster New Road, Garstang, Lancashire, PR3 1PH.

About Meadow Croft:

Meadow Croft care home in Garstang, operated by Danforth Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Meadow Croft offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families. Meadow Croft is rated 9.9 out of 10 on care home review site, carehome.co.uk.