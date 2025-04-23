Lancashire care home launching ‘Spare Chair Sundays’ for older people in the community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rossendale House care home in Burnley is getting ready to launch an exciting new initiative – Spare Chair Sundays – inviting members of the community aged 65 and over to join residents for a homemade Sunday lunch.

The event, starting on May 4 and taking place at Rossendale House every Sunday at 12:30, aims to bring people together to share good food and even better company.

A resident of Rossendale House, 83-year-old Brian Beedham, said: "Before I came here, I was struggling to live on my own, but since moving in last year I feel truly cared for and loved.

"I think Spare Chair Sundays can only be a good thing – it will show others how dedicated the staff are, and how beautifully they care for everyone here. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and form new friendships."

Spare Chair Sundays will take place at Rossendale House care home, 63 Rossendale Avenue, Burnley, Lancashire, BB11 5HF. Booking is essential.

Karen Harrison, the Home Manager at Rossendale House, added: "Spare Chair Sunday is all about community, compassion, and connection. We want to offer a warm space where people can feel at home, enjoy a delicious meal, and connect with others.

"‘Whether you're coming for the food or the friendly conversation, there’s always a seat at the table."

To find out more or to book a place at an upcoming Spare Chair Sunday, please contact Rossendale House on 01282 380436, email [email protected] or visit https://danforthcarehomes.co.uk/rossendale-house.

About Rossendale House:

Rossendale House care home, operated by Danforth Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Rossendale House offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families. Rossendale House is rated 9.9 out of 10 on care home review site, carehome.co.uk.