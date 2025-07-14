Lakeland Lodge Makes Its Debut at Lowther Holiday Park

Lowther Holiday Park, part of the Pure Leisure Group, has welcomed the arrival of the first-ever Lakeland Lodge available on its site, marking a milestone for both the park and lovers of premium holiday home living.

This exclusive addition is the first time a Lakeland Lodge, a renowned name in British holiday home craftsmanship, has been introduced at Lowther, bringing a new level of luxury, comfort, and year-round usability to one of the Lake District’s most picturesque locations.

The Lakeland Lodge manufacturer sets a new standard for holiday living at Lowther. Built to full residential specification, the lodge has 2 stunning bedrooms which comfortably sleeps four adults and is designed for modern comfort and year-round enjoyment. With shower room and sperate full sized bathroom, fully integrated kitchen with washing machine and fridge freezer, central heating throughout and a stylish electric fireplace, this lodge will be a highly sought option for purchasers and holiday makers.

Lowther Holiday Park is perfect for all seasons whether that’s a cosy winter escape or summer stays by the river, this lodge is within walking distance of the river and woodland trails making it the perfect base for those seeking relaxation, adventure, or both.

Lakeland Lodge Exterior

Beyond the lodges, Lowther Holiday Park which sits in the Eden Valley, boasts outstanding on-site amenities. Guests can enjoy a warm welcome at The Squirrel Inn, a friendly, family bar stocked with local ales and classic favourites. Just next door, The Lakes Bakery serves fresh bread, cakes, and pastries daily. And for lovers of the outdoors, the park is crisscrossed with numerous footpaths through beautiful gardens and ancient woodland, is close to attractions including Hadrian’s Wall and bronze age stone circles, making it a paradise for walkers, dog lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Manufactured in the UK, Lakeland Lodges are celebrated for their attention to detail, high-quality materials, and thoughtful layout, offering the style of a modern, open plan apartment with the charm of a countryside retreat.

John Morphet, Owner of Pure Leisure Group said: “Bringing the Lakeland Lodge to Lowther allows us to offer something truly special for our owners and guests. This model is a perfect match for the natural beauty of the park, offering unbeatable comfort with craftsmanship you can see and feel.”

Set within 50 acres of stunning woodland and landscaped gardens in Penrith, Cumbria, Lowther Holiday Park is a family-friendly haven that combines peace, community, and convenience. Just a short drive from Ullswater and the Lake District National Park, Lowther is perfectly placed for both active getaways and restful retreats.

Lakeland Lodge Interior

The newly arrived Lakeland Lodge is now available for viewing and purchase with prices starting from £522 for 3nights. With only one available in the hire fleet, early booking is advised to secure your perfect lodge holiday.

“This is more than just a lodge, it’s an opportunity to share in a piece of the Lake District lifestyle with the comfort of a brand you can trust,” added John.

For more details on the Lowther Holiday Park visit www.pure-leisure.co.uk