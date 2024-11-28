Konica Minolta and MB Digital celebrate impressive 26% growth in the North West

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd and its Elite Partner, Cumbria-based expert office solutions provider MB Digital, are celebrating an impressive 26% growth in sales over the last three years. As one of the few independent and family-owned Konica Minolta partners in North-West England, MB Digital’s customers across Cumbria and southern Scotland rely on its supply and expert support for their essential print and office solutions needs.

The partnership with Konica Minolta has been a key ingredient in MB Digital’s growth, as Sales Director Danny Askew commented, “The close relationship with Konica Minolta has been instrumental in our growth and development, particularly through brand recognition, product reliability, longer-lasting consumables, and the availability of manufacturer support whenever it is required.”

Danny added, “Our market continues to grow – for instance, we now support the needs of one of the area's largest employers with over 75 Konica Minolta devices. We continue to evolve with the market, so along with managed office print solutions we also supply and support large-format production print and digital document solutions.”

The two companies have a long history of close cooperation and customer service. Since its formation in 2011 MB Digital has been a Konica Minolta dealer and was awarded a 5-star Accreditation by the manufacturer in 2014. Demonstrating even closer mutual ties MB Digital later became a Konica Minolta Premium Partner in 2019, progressing to become an Elite Partner a year later.

MB Digital's team are based at its purpose-built office facility in Kendal.

Continuing its growth means matching the needs of customers, as Danny explained, “We work closely with many types of customers including local charities and hospices, along with schools and commercial businesses. This level of attention and service has enabled us to enjoy a 95% retention rate of loyal customers over the last 10 years, but customer needs are changing so we also have a firm focus on selling Document Management Solutions such as Papercut and Filestar alongside print.”

Cameron Mitchell, Business Leader for Indirect Channel at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd, also stated, “MB Digital is a standout partner that is achieving impressive growth and customer loyalty by offering exceptional localised service and support in the North-West. Like Konica Minolta, it has a firm commitment to customers’ and its own sustainability, which includes reducing waste, reusing/refurbishing products wherever possible, and recycling. We are proud to work in close partnership and look forward to continuing this outstanding success.”

MB Digital’s growing 13-strong team includes a call centre, service engineers and a sales team, which has been operating from its purpose-built office facility in Swift Lodge, within the grounds of Beezon Lodge in Kendal since 2022. Designed specifically to cater for its current needs and future growth and development, the modern and spacious work environment has since won a Highly Commended design award from Kendal Civic Society.

For more details on MB Digital visit: www.mbdigital.co.uk

For more details on Konica Minolta visit: www.konicaminolta.co.uk