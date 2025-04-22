King Charles honours woman from Ellel alongside five others from county for Christian service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman from Ellel near Lancaster had a Royal Maundy date last Thursday when she travelled to Durham Cathedral to be honoured by His Majesty the King.

The occasion was the annual presentation of Maundy Money just before the Easter weekend.

Every year the current Monarch distributes purses of special coins to a selected number of men and women aged 70 or over on Maundy Thursday, to mark their many years of Christian service to their community.

The number of people chosen always matches the age of the Monarch so this year there were 76 men and 76 women. HM The Queen was also in attendance at Durham Cathedral.

The recipients are proposed for the ceremonial honour by people from their local Diocese (in this case Blackburn Diocese, The Church of England in Lancashire) and the service is usually held in a different Cathedral each year; although sometimes it takes place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor.

Marjorie Odor from St John’s Church in Ellel, travelled to the ancient city alongside five other people from the County for the special day.

They were John East from United Reformed Church in Darwen; Captain Elizabeth Smith of the Salvation Army in Clitheroe; Barbara Wilkinson from St Michael and All Angels’ Church in Foulridge; Keith Thompson of St Peter’s Salesbury and Tom Pilkington from Christ Church, Thornton.

You can read Marjorie's full citation below.

In the ancient ceremony dating back centuries last Thursday, King Charles III gave each recipient two purses: one red and one white. The red purse contained ordinary money that, in olden times, was given in place of food and clothing.

The white purse contained the actual Maundy coins, which are silver and worth the same number of pence as the monarch's age. The coins are legal tender produced by the Royal Mint, but are usually kept as keepsakes. Maundy money is struck in denominations of one, two, three and four pence.

The Christian ceremony is inspired by Jesus Christ's commandment to love and serve others, as read in the Gospel of John: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”

The word ‘maundy’ comes from the Latin word mandatum, which means ‘commandment’. The tradition dates back to 1662, during the reign of King Charles II.

Responding to the news, the Bishop of Blackburn Rt Rev. Philip North said today: “I am absolutely delighted for Marjorie and the five other people from Lancashire who have been honoured by His Majesty the King for their outstanding service of the church and the community.

"They thoroughly deserve to receive Maundy Money in recognition of the generosity with which they have offered their time talents to benefit others.

"Their citations demonstrate they have done this in varied ways, but the common thread is their dedication and selflessness over many decades. I am deeply grateful and give thanks to God for each one of them."

Marjorie Odor, nominated by Rev. Craig Abbott

Marjorie volunteers tirelessly at St John's church in the village of Ellel. She is the first to arrive and often the last to leave. There is nothing she will not lend a hand with and is incredibly patient and kind in her approach to everyone who steps foot in the church. She is currently helping to run the Jelly Tots toddler group at church; cleans the church; tends the grounds and the graveyard; helps with the Youth group and the Confirmation class group.

Rev. Craig Abbott says: “Marjorie is excellent with the young people who attend and makes sure everyone is well looked after and feels welcome. The church would not be the same place without Marjorie. She does not hold back from getting involved with and helping in any way she can. She is incredibly hard working, kind and humble in her attitude and support of the church and more than deserving of this award.

Marjorie comments: “This honour is overwhelming and very humbling. I'm a total 'back-room' person. My paid working-life may be over but hope I may still be useful to my local church!”

“My work ethic, enjoyed with the Princess Mary’s Royal Air Force Nursing Service and the NHS, had the aim of easing other peoples' path through a difficult period, and was a life of faith in practice, instilled in me from infancy by parents and grandparents.

“The world is not in the best of health. This fact makes it vital that we all must join together to contribute to the well-being of everyone we meet; to 'love as Jesus loves' and pray that those with the power to bring us His peace do the same.”