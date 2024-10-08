Kind-hearted sixth formers give Lancaster food bank a boost
The idea came from a recent Sixth Form leadership team meeting. Dallam's student leadership team chose the charity, wanting it to be a local charity that would support families who could be connected with Dallam.
All Sixth Formers were invited to bring in items, and they gathered the donations in boxes in the Sixth Form centre. Posting about them on their TEAMS channel, they made it a competition between tutor groups to encourage them to bring in as much as possible. Overall, they gathered more than one item per student.
The students then delivered the food to the Olive Branch ready for distribution.
Amelia Knox, Head Student, said: "This food bank collection was vital in raising awareness within our Sixth Form about food insecurity amongst our community. So many people selflessly donated items that were so greatly appreciated by the team at Olive Branch.
"These items are going to help so many families in need especially going into the colder months. Seeing the Sixth Form community come together and think about others was a reminder of the importance of community and teamwork to help others."
