JTL Apprentice Helps Deliver Life-Changing DIY SOS Build in Lancashire

A JTL apprentice from Preston has played a hands-on role in transforming a Lancashire home for BBC One’s DIY SOS, helping a local family welcome their teenage son home for the first time in three years.

Joe Bibby, who is the second year of his electrical apprenticeship with JTL and his employer, Progress Housing, was among a team of tradespeople and volunteers who worked to adapt a house in Freckleton for a young boy recovering from major surgery. The extensive renovations were needed to ensure the home met the boy’s complex medical needs.

The episode, filmed earlier this month, is part of the long-running DIY SOS series in which local communities, suppliers and contractors come together to support families through life-changing home renovations. Joe was able to attend the ‘big reveal’ for the programme and see the real impact of the project for Daniel Flemen and his family. Joe undertakes his apprenticeship at JTL’s Preston training centre, supported by the Independent Training Provider’s specialist delivery team and his Training Officer, Liam Tyrer.

The Freckleton build comes shortly after the official opening of JTL’s new £1.4m Preston Training Centre, which supports over 190 apprentices a year across the electrical and plumbing sectors.

The project also reflects JTL’s focus on preparing apprentices for high-impact, real-world environments. With access to hands-on training, industry expertise, and personalised support, learners like Bibby are equipped not just for the workplace, but for projects that have a genuine social impact. His involvement demonstrates the calibre of apprentices emerging from JTL’s national training network and the role they play in supporting essential work across communities.

Joe said:

“Being part of this project was a real eye-opener. It’s not every day you get the chance to use your apprenticeship to help change someone’s life. Working alongside experienced tradespeople on such a meaningful build showed me just how far I’ve come and how much of a difference we can make in this job. I’m grateful to both JTL and Progress Housing for supporting me and giving me the skills and confidence to get involved.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive at JTL, said:

“Joe’s involvement shows what apprenticeships are all about – learning a trade, building confidence, and making a meaningful contribution. Stories like this remind us why investment in apprenticeships matters, for individuals and for society.”