Join ‘Walk through Whalley’ – a community walking event at Whalley Manor

L&Q and Lovell Homes are inviting the local community to take part in Walk through Whalley, a guided walk celebrating the rural landscapes and vibrant community that surround Whalley Manor. The event will take place on Sunday 21st September 2025, from 2pm to 5pm, starting and finishing at the Sales and Marketing Suite at Whalley Manor.

Led by local resident and walking group member John Firth, guests will enjoy a three-mile walk through some of Whalley’s most picturesque spots, including Whalley Abbey, the historic viaduct and the River Calder. The walk is expected to last around 90 minutes before returning to the Sales Suite, where refreshments will be served.

Guests will be welcomed back with a selection of canapés and desserts from Breda Murphy, one of Whalley’s most celebrated caterers, alongside an array of wines, beers and soft drinks provided by the award-winning Whalley Wine Shop.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, comments: "Walk through Walley is a fantastic opportunity to bring people together to explore not only the wonderful green spaces that envelop Whalley Manor, but also capture why local people are so proud to call this area their home."

Whalley Manor

The event offers a chance for guests to connect with the local community and meet the Whalley Manor sales team, whilst discovering more about the development, including its newly unveiled landscaping plans and green spaces.

At the heart of the new plans is the play park – a thoughtfully designed space tailored for children aged three and up. Emphasising natural materials and imaginative play, the park will feature Robinia playscape sets. This includes a tree climber, overhead ladder, agility trail, wobble bridge, a balance beam on springs and balance posts with ropes – all crafted to encourage physical activity and exploration.

Complementing the new play area is a wider area of landscaping that will transform Whalley Manor’s green spaces. A total of 253 trees from 17 different species and over 4,000 ornamental shrubs will be planted across the development. Residents and the Whalley community will also enjoy blooming wildflower gardens, native hedging and seasonal planting including climbers and bulbs, helping to create a biodiverse and sustainable habitat. Paved walking trails will weave through the site, offering scenic routes for walking, jogging or enjoying the nature. Encouraging residents to explore the green space further, a ‘trim trail’ featuring brand new outdoor exercise equipment is dotted along a walking path for the community to use.

Whalley Manor comprises 187 homes ranging from two-to-five bedrooms, set within a sensitively designed layout that complements the surrounding countryside. Due to continued demand, the second phase of homes at Whalley Manor will launch soon, bringing with it a new collection of homes to one of Lancashire’s most desirable locations.

Whalley Manor

Spaces are limited, so booking in advance is recommended. To RSVP please contact [email protected].

For more information on Whalley Manor, and to register your interest for the launch of phase two, visit lqhomes.com/whalleymanor/