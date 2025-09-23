Join Empowerment Charity’s Month of Hope this October to promote wellbeing for all

Blackpool’s Empowerment Charity is set to launch a Month of Hope this October to shine a vital spotlight on positive mental health, suicide prevention and the wide range of support services available to the local community.

The month-long campaign from Wednesday 1st October to Friday 31st October will highlight the charity’s many life-changing services while asking the question ‘What does Hope mean to you?’ – encouraging residents across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast to share their own reflections and join the conversation around hope, wellbeing and community.

Founded on the core values of kindness, justice, equality and humanity; Empowerment Charity works from its base on Bispham Road in Blackpool to provide a safe space that supports vulnerable individuals across the whole of the resort and beyond, through projects such as the Blackpool Advocacy Hub, Lived Experience Team, Healthwatch Blackpool, The DEN, Elliot’s Place, I Am Dylan, the Armed Forces Collective and Solace - who were the team behind bringing the Baton of Hope UK’s national tour launch to Blackpool on September 1st.

The Month of Hope beginswith the second annual Solace Conference on Wednesday 1st October at The Village Hotel, also organised by Solace Suicide Prevention & Bereavement Manager, Sam Southern, and the Solace team, with support from Angela Allen of Bags for Strife. Entitled Let's Talk About Suicide 2025, the event will bring together leading voices in suicide prevention under the theme #CollaborationForImpact. The day will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and training insights on bereavement support, peer-led initiatives and community-based crisis pathways. Early bird tickets are available now by clicking here.

For a glimpse of last year's impactful day please click here.

The video from Blackpool Baton of Hope launch will also be available on this YouTube channel from Wednesday 1st October featuring 100 inspirational local people – each with their own story of love, loss and resilience in the face of suicide – who passed the Baton to each other as a symbol of hope throughout the day.

From its Empowerment base, Solace also provides vital support across the region to families, friends and the wider community affected by suicide and mental health challenges. The compassionate team is dedicated to being there from day one,

offering a safe space to meet, talk and provide wrap-around support that has no end date. Solace also assist from the onset of a suspected suicide death, providing comprehensive support through individuals with lived experience ensuring no one navigates their challenges alone. Additionally, they offer co-produced training programmes in suicide prevention and bereavement, empowering others to address the needs of those impacted by suicide.

The Blackpool Advocacy Hub at Empowerment believes everyone deserves to have their voice heard, their rights respected and be fully involved in decisions that shape their lives. For adults they can provide: Independent Mental Capacity Advocacy (IMCA), Independent Mental Health Advocacy (IMHA), Care Act Advocacy, Relevant Person’s Representative (RPR) and Health Complaints Advocacy (NHS Complaints). The Children and Young People’s Advocacy supports children and young people in Care, Care leavers, those with child protection plans, young people in safeguarding processes, or transitioning from children’s services to adult under the Care Act to be actively involved in the decisions that affect them.

The Lived Experience Team is dedicated to supporting people experiencing multiple disadvantages - such as homelessness, substance misuse, mental ill health and criminal justice involvement. Lived Experience Team navigators build trusting relationships and offer long-term, person-centred support that is trauma-informed. Changing Futures Blackpool works within the OASIS model to support individuals into drug and alcohol treatment, while the Prison Leavers Project helps those returning from prison reintegrate into the community and avoid reoffending. The Recovery Hub offers a welcoming drop-in space for those in stable recovery, hosting a range of inclusive activities and groups tailored to support ongoing wellbeing.

Healthwatch Blackpool is the independent consumer voice for health and social care, listening to the views of local people on issues that matter. Through a range of engagement activities - including surveys, outreach initiatives, focus groups and interviews, Healthwatch Blackpool gathers the views and experiences of local residents within Health and Social Care provision, with a particular focus on those whose perspectives are not always represented.

The DEN provides confidential support specifically for children and young people aged 5-16 who have been affected by domestic abuse - now or in the past. Their specialist Children's Independent Domestic Violence Advisors work directly with young people to help them make sense of what they've experienced, learn how to stay safe and find ways to move forward.

This might include one-to-one support sessions, help with safety planning, or connecting the family with other services that can help. Support is designed around what the child needs and uses creative, age-appropriate approaches to help children express their feelings safely.

Elliot’s Place is a peer-to-peer support group with the aim of reducing isolation, tackling the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health, and promoting overall wellbeing. Elliot’s Place strives to create a non-judgmental environment where men can open up about their experiences and benefit from genuine peer support. They also offer a range of activities, including board game groups, boxing, judo, football, pool, and snooker, all shaped around the interests of those who engage with us, helping to build a strong, supportive community.

I Am Dylan is a safe and welcoming space for anyone who identifies as neurodivergent; either with diagnosis, waiting to be assessed, questioning, or simply prefers not to have a label. I Am Dylan offer connection, understanding and hope with a focus on supporting mental health and suicide prevention by helping tackle isolation and loneliness, building a sense of belonging, and creating opportunities to talk openly without judgement. Through drop-ins, walking groups, board games and other regular activities, members can make friends, share experiences, and find comfort in a community that understands, and values all forms of neurodiversity.

Empowerment Charity also recognises that around 4,500 veterans live across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre - many facing challenges including mental health issues, suicide risk, domestic abuse, addiction and homelessness. Empowerment will offer a safe, compassionate and non-judgemental space for members of the Armed Forces Community and their families to access support, rebuild confidence and reconnect with civilian life.

CEO of Empowerment Charity, Mike Crowther MBE said: “At Empowerment, we believe in the utterly unique potential of every individual. Our work is rooted in the conviction that everyone deserves to be seen, heard and supported and what makes Empowerment different is our approach. We build safe, trusting relationships that empower individuals to take control of their own lives, make informed choices and be able to live the best life possible. The Month of Hope is about celebrating that individual spirit and reminding people that change and recovery are always possible.”

Leader of Blackpool Council, Cllr Lynn Williams added: “The Month of Hope is a powerful reminder that no one in our community is ever alone. Empowerment and its many partners show us that hope is more than just a word – it’s about connection, compassion and having the right support at the right time. By working together, we can ensure that everyone in Blackpool feels empowered to reach out, share their experiences, and access the incredible services that are here for them.”

For further information on Empowerment, its many community services and updates on the Month of Hope please visit www.empowermentcharity.org.uk, call 0300 3232100 or drop in at 333 Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HH.