Jean and Tracy raise hundreds for Morecambe dog charity

By Rebecca Chesworth
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:48 BST
Tracy in fancy dress with her special achievement medalplaceholder image
Jean Grey, a disabled lady currently experiencing homelessness, has raised hundreds of pounds for a local dog charity Three Dogs.

Jean along with her friend Tracy Lord completed a sponsored fancy dress wheelchair/walk in Morecambe on Sunday.

Jean who is currently living in hotels after her previous home was found to be in a dangerous state of repair, selflessly raised money to support local people and their dogs.

Jean and Tracy wheelchair/walked from the Battery to Happy Mount Park and received flowers and medals from Three Dogs.

A representative from Three Dogs Charity said: "We couldn't be more proud of Jean and Tracy. A fantastic effort from these fantastic ladies."

