Jean and Tracy raise hundreds for Morecambe dog charity
Jean Grey, a disabled lady currently experiencing homelessness, has raised hundreds of pounds for a local dog charity Three Dogs.
Jean along with her friend Tracy Lord completed a sponsored fancy dress wheelchair/walk in Morecambe on Sunday.
Jean who is currently living in hotels after her previous home was found to be in a dangerous state of repair, selflessly raised money to support local people and their dogs.
Jean and Tracy wheelchair/walked from the Battery to Happy Mount Park and received flowers and medals from Three Dogs.
A representative from Three Dogs Charity said: "We couldn't be more proud of Jean and Tracy. A fantastic effort from these fantastic ladies."