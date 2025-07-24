Jazz stars prepare to shine in Ambleside

Musicians from the United States, France and the Netherlands, as well as homegrown talent, arrive in Ambleside on Thursday 4th September for the annual Ambleside Days festival of world class jazz.

Taking place at Zeffirellis in the Lake District town from 4th to 7th September, Ambleside Days is now in its ninth year and stands out among other jazz festivals due to the collaboration and interaction between performers.

“Some of these musicians won’t have met before,” says organiser Derek Hook, who has been promoting jazz at Zeffirellis since the early 1980s. “What we do is invite players we think will work well together, put them up for the weekend and arrange them into different and exciting groupings.”

This year’s attractions include the Dutch harmonica virtuoso Hermine Deurloo, French accordion star Vincent Peirani and American piano and vocal duo Geoffrey Keezer and Gillian Margot. They’ll be joined by outstanding British jazz players including guitarists John Etheridge and Mike Walker, singer Vimala Rowe, pianist Gwilym Simcock, saxophonist Tim Garland, and drummer James Maddren.

Gwilym Simcock at the piano ahead of Ambleside Day

“Some of this year’s visitors are established duos or trios,” says Hook. “For instance, John Etheridge and Vimala Rowe and the Lighthouse Trio of Tim Garland saxophone and Gwilym Simcock with drummer Asaf Sirkis are known quantities. But new and unexpected partnerships will form during the festival and that’s a big part of its success. Jazz fans like to hear new combinations as well as ones they know already.”

The concert series begins at 7:30pm on Thursday and there are afternoon and evening sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There are also sessions in Zeffirellis’ Jazz Bar at 6:30pm nightly and at 8:30pm on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s quite a feast of music we have on offer,” says Hook. “This year marks our ninth festival. It also marks the tenth anniversary of the death of the marvellous pianist John Taylor, who was a great friend of jazz at Zeffirellis and loved playing here. So there’s a bit of sadness but there’s also the opportunity to hear great music from combinations of musicians you might never get to hear again. We’re looking forward to it tremendously.”