It’s time to get Preston knitting!

Join the National Football Museum and Preston North End Community and Education Trust to make a difference one knit stitch at a time.

An innovative scheme to help bring people together and celebrate the city’s rich footballing history has been announced featuring a unique fusion of sport and stitches. The Giant Scarf Project is a collaboration between the National Football Museum and Preston North End Community and Education Trust and will see groups and individuals come together to create a very special piece of woolly art. Inspired by one fan’s embroidered neckwear from the 1960s participants are being encouraged to knit a strip - or strips - of a PNE-coloured scarf.

These will then be sewn together to produce one giant muffler, which will go on display at a special celebration in Spring 2025. The project is for all skill levels from beginners to seasoned pros and those who want to take part in the Giant Scarf Project can pick up a knitting pack containing everything needed to make a strip of the scarf including a ball of navy or white wool, needles and an instruction sheet. The packs will be held in ‘hubs’ across Preston, although the home library service will be able to deliver packs for those unable to get to a hub.

The selected hubs are: PNE Club Shop (Sire Tom Finney Way), PR1 6RU PNECET Offices (Alan Kelly Town End), PR1 6RU Ingol Library, PR2 3YX Sharoe Green Library, PR2 8ED Ribbleton Library, PR2 6EE Look out too for drop in knit and natter sessions at key locations across the city where knitters can go for advice and support or just a chat. “This is a brilliantly creative way to celebrate Preston’s footballing history but it’s much more than that - it’s about bringing communities together and providing inclusive opportunities for everyone to engage in the culture of football, said Tim Desmond, CEO at the National Football Museum.

“An idea like this creates a sense of unity and celebration, helping to tackle loneliness and isolation, and improve the wellbeing of our communities. Football inspires people like nothing else, and we cannot wait to unveil the finished piece.” Michael Barrett, Heritage Coordinator at Preston North End Community and Education Trust, said: “Nothing says nostalgia in football like the traditional bar scarf. This fantastic partnership with the National Football Museum celebrates Preston’s rich football history, which is central to our ‘Invincibles’ heritage project. “The Giant Scarf Project builds on that history to engage individuals and groups in a unique way. It’s an opportunity for people to come together, to learn a new skill and celebrate the diversity of our great city.” If the knitting bug really bites, those taking part are being encouraged to carry on and knit full scarves which will then be donated to the city’s Foxton Centre for those in need. For more information please visit: www.nationalfootballmuseum.com/giantscarf