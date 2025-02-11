It took a while, but Harvey Greenfield has been running late

Organisers of Keswick Film Festival (KFF25) have announced that the opening film will be Harvey Greenfield is Running Late - winner of the Best International Feature at the 2023 Dublin International Comedy Film Festival.

Adapted from Paul Richard’s one man show at the Edinburgh fringe, Harvey Greenfield is Running Late features Paul reprising the title role alongside a host of familiar faces, from Doctor Who, The Office, Red Dwarf, Ted Lasso and Blue Peter. Furthermore, Keswick singer, Sophia Grice also has a key role within the movie.

In what has become something of a tradition at Keswick Film Festival, the opening film is an independent British production and director Jonnie Howard will be introducing the film along with Sophia at the Alhambra Cinema on Thursday 6 March.

Festival Director Ian Payne said: ‘A British comedy with a local connection is the perfect way to start our 25th Festival. It shows the breadth of programme that we can offer. We have Golden Globe winners, Oscar contenders and what was voted the ‘Best Film of all Time’. However, I am convinced that the one we will be talking about will be Harvey Greenfield.’

He continued: ‘We will soon be announcing the results of our audience ballot and a selection of films by local students. These will be shown at our own Festival fringe – ‘Screen Two-Take Two’ in the Alhambra’s wonderful screen 2’.

Tickets and weekend passes are on sale from the Keswick Alhambra Box Office and online at keswickfilm.org. Keep up-to-date with the latest films being added to the programme at: Keswick Film Festival - Films.