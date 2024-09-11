Is this the best job in marketing? Cumbria tipped as the next talent hot spot

A recruitment specialist has claimed marketers apply for entry level or middle management roles are looking for more than the perfect job in 2024 - Gen Z want the perfect location - And it's Cumbria not London.

A recruiter has ear marked a new trend after Cumbrian family business Bells of Lazonby launched its a job search to find an Assistant Brand Manager to join its marketing team.

The role, based in Penrith on the edge of the Lakeland hills, will involve working across one of the UK’s leading free-from sweet bakery brands ‘We Love Cake’ which is available in supermarkets and foodservice outlets across the UK and Australia.

Sophie O’Brian, Founder of Pollen Careers, states 10 to 15 years ago junior marketers were centring themselves in the capital city – with a belief system that tiresome work ethic, presenteeism and a life in the big smoke was the only way to get ahead. Knock on 2024, Gen Z want work life balance, a desk with a view and a role that fits into their lifestyle not the other way round.

Bells of Lazonby on the edge of the Lake District

Last month, Bells of Lazonby, a third-generation family bakery working across wholesale and retail, launched its job opening on LinkedIn and within days saw a surge of young talent hoping to land job in an idyllic setting.

Sat on the edge of the Lake District, Lazonby makes for one of the most beautiful commutes in the country (for anyone working across the county). With the flexibility of working from home and in the office, the role promises the ultimate office with a view every day and the ability to down tools and head into nature when the day is wrapped.

But why would a young-in-their-career marketer look to work in a sleepy Cumbrian town? It’s the death of the millennial ‘beanbag office’ gimmick. Today, recruitment specialist Sophie O’Brien says, people in their early careers want to prioritise their working mental health.

She said: “We see a big change from millennial jobseekers who coveted big city jobs for the bustling lifestyle and big-name employers on their CVs. Today many junior job seekers or middle managers are more open to rural roles because of the flexibility and a healthier lifestyle.

“Finding a role can be incredibly competitive, but family businesses can offer a different culture to big corporations. The biggest barrier, often, is that so many jobseekers are unaware that such positions exist.”

She added: “Ultimately, Gen Zs aren’t necessarily looking to climb the corporate ladder as fast as they can at global corporations like previous generations were, they want jobs that respect their lifestyle, offer a sustainable pace of work and a job they can truly enjoy. Smaller companies in rural locations can offer the chance for people to really grow.”

The Assistant Brand Manager role, which is still open to applicants, will be responsible for developing and implanting strategic brand plans for We Love Cake. They are looking for someone with a background in sales or marketing, with a business or marketing degree being marked as desirable but not essential.

As well as its Cumbrian splendour, the role offers 33 days annual leave, access to an Employee Assistance Programme through Health Assured, cycle to Work Scheme (what a place to ride!), gym membership… and most importantly discounted cakes.

Head of Marketing, Josh Boydell-Smith for Bells of Lazonby, who relocated from Manchester six years ago to take on his current role, said: “It is a fantastic opportunity for the right person to really make a difference to a growing portfolio of products. We are a small team, so anyone taking on the role has the chance have real autonomy of their ideas and the chance to learn on the job.

“We are looking for the right fit, someone who is passionate about bakery – a person who is ready to embrace the magic of working on a disruptive brand that reaches far further than the Lake District.’

We Love Cake has seen rapid growth in recent years growing over 280% since 2020 in value and volume.* Operating in UK Frozen Foodservice, Australian and UK retail, it is on track with its mission to become the biggest brand in value sales in Free From Sweet Bakery in the UK having achieved this already in Australia.

Initially launched in 2012 in UK foodservice, the brand became a success due to its quality, taste credentials and allergen integrity. Having been a disruptor to UK retail in 2019, We Love Cake was selling under 1,000 packs per week, by the end of 2023 it sold over 25,000 packs in UK retail in one week.

If you are interested in the role or recruitment opportunities you can apply by sending your CV to: [email protected] quoting Assistant Brand Manager.

The We Love Cake journey began in 2002 when second-generation family business owner, Michael Bell, tried to live as a coeliac for a week. Unsatisfied with anything he ate, not least the free from cakes he reluctantly attempted, by day two of the week-long trial he decided to build a dedicated gluten, wheat, and milk free bakery. After years of honing gluten free bakery, he introduced We Love Cake to the UK foodservice in 2012.

We Love Cake are registered with Coeliac UK and declared as suitable for those with coeliac disease. We love Cake is sold across the UK in Major Retail, Cafés and restaurants and Australia. Constantly re-working and revisiting the recipes, in 2019 We Love Cake rebranded and reduced sugar content across its portfolio.