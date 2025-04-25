ICT Reverse Joins Forces with The Big Goal to Tackle Youth Homelessness
The campaign harnesses the power of football to support young people facing homelessness and socio-economic challenges across the UK.
As part of this initiative, ICT Reverse is not only sponsoring the cause but is also actively taking part. They are sending a team of staff to compete in The Big Goal Northern Regionals, a five-a-side charity football tournament taking place on April 25th in Sheffield.
The team will represent ICT Reverse in the spirited competition while raising awareness and vital funds for youth homelessness.
The Big Goal unites businesses to sponsor and support Street Soccer Academies 10-week programmes designed to empower vulnerable young people through football-led learning, life skills training, and mentorship. The end goal is to help participants into work, further education, or training opportunities.
Suzanne Parker, Head of Marketing at ICT Reverse, said:
“Being part of The Big Goal is something we’re incredibly passionate about. Not only are we supporting an initiative that aligns with our social values, and creates change. It also gives us the opportunity, to bring our team together to play, raise awareness, and represent our company at the Northern Regionals. It’s a brilliant way to combine team spirit with meaningful impact.”
Keith Mabbutt, CEO and Founder of the Street Soccer Foundation, added:
“It’s fantastic to have ICT Reverse involved. Their support helps us continue delivering life-changing academies for young people in need. Every team that takes part helps us raise vital funds”.
To learn more about The Big Goal and how your organisation can get involved, visit: www.thebiggoal.co.uk