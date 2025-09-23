Homecare provider staff to raise funds for cancer charity

Caring staff at a homecare provider are set to go pink to raise money for a breast cancer charity.

Westmorland Homecare’s Lancaster and Morecambe branch will host a special open house as part of research and support charity Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink day on Friday, October 24.

“The event is open to anyone,” said Ashleigh Bird, the branch’s Care Manager. “There will be about ten office staff plus some of our homecare assistants all wearing pink outfits in the reception area of our offices at 25 Brock Street in Lancaster.

“There will be tea, coffee and home-made cakes and activities, including competitions to guess the name of a teddy and how many sweets are in the jar and an opportunity to have a picture taken in a Wear It Pink photo booth. We shall also have a collection box where people can donate money to the charity.

“Anyone can go along to the event and they can wear pink if they want to. Every pound raised could help fund a life-saving research breakthrough, give someone information they can rely on when they need it most and drive forward campaigning to make sure everyone living with breast cancer gets the best possible treatment and care.”

Ashleigh explained that Westmorland Homecare was keen to engage even more with the local community and opening its doors in this way was part of that process.

“It also ties in with the ethos of Westmorland Homecare,” she said. “One of our core values is being kind and it is not just about being kind to our clients and staff – we also want to spread acts of kindness to the community.

“Last month we raised £150 for Macmillan Cancer Support at a client social coffee morning at Slyne with Hest Church Hall.

“We are planning a fund-raising event every month going forward. In November staff and members of the public will be asked to contribute items for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal and in December we shall have a donation box in the reception area where people can donate items for the Morecambe Bay Foodbank.”

The October 24 open house event will take place between 11am and 3pm. There will be the opportunity to meet staff and learn more about the services the company provides.

Westmorland Homecare’s Lancaster and Morecambe branch provides care to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home.

Its services include homecare, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, which includes support with medication, dressing, bathing and living life to the full.

The branch, which employs around 70 staff, covers a large area from Silverdale to Galgate, including Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.