Homecare provider in Lancashire making a real difference to the lives of clients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A homecare provider is doing its utmost to support its clients and enrich their lives.

A homecare provider is doing its utmost to support its clients and enrich their lives.

One client of Westmorland Homecare’s Lancaster and Morecambe branch, Xavier Spragg, who is non-verbal, has cerebral palsy, bilateral hip dislocations, epilepsy and is gastronomy fed as he is unable to swallow and food or drink, is now being supported to go swimming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have provided highly specialist training for a small team to take Xavier swimming and he is loving it!” said Registered Manager Daniel Stainer. “It enables him to take part in an activity which he really enjoys.

Homecare Assistant Jackie McPherson taking client Xavier Spragg swimming

“We have taken on a new client that used to be in a band, so we have matched him up with a newly-appointed Team Leader Damien Whittam, who plays drums and guitar in a Morecambe-based band. They now go to the pub very Friday night to watch bands and to play pool.”

Daniel added that another client’s mobility had reduced so much that the company had organised a wheelchair for him so that he and his friend could meet up for a beer in the sunshine.

“This initiative, like many of the things we do for our clients, is a small thing but has made a huge impact,” said Daniel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other recent examples have included a carer taking a handmade 90th birthday card to help celebrate a client’s birthday and another carer making a big batch of cherry scones for a client as they were her favourite.

The branch recently organised one of its regular socials for clients, which included music played by Red Rose Harps and entertainment from Ian’s Close Up Magic. About 45 clients and members of their families attended the event.

“We are determined to help all our clients remain in their own homes and live their lives to the full,” said Daniel.

“Our ethos is to be kind, innovative, trusted and enriching and to do our best to provide the best quality of service for our clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, two staff socials are planned over the next two weeks.

The branch, which covers a large area from Silverdale to Galgate, including Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham, provides care to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home. Its services include homecare, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, which includes support with medication, dressing, bathing and living life to the full.

It employs just over 70 staff, including Homecare Assistants, Team Leaders and office staff.