Home care team celebrates ten years in Lancaster

Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of providing home care to those across the Lancaster area, Morecambe Bay and surrounding villages. These celebrations have kicked off at the Caton Gala on 18 May, at which Bluebird Care were sponsors.

The local home care services allow people to stay at home for longer as they age or as they recover from a period of illness.

Founded in 2014, Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland has provided care and support to over 350 people across the local area and created hundreds of jobs.

Beccy cutting the cake helped by her mother

In celebration of this milestone, Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland will be hosting various events and initiatives throughout the summer to express their gratitude to all the families, customers, care experts, and community partners who have supported their mission to care over the years.

The weather on the day was beautiful and attracted one of the biggest turnouts ever. Caton Gala has been an annual community event for over 100 years and has something for everyone, especially children, with a central arena hosting a whole variety of activities, from drummers to fancy dresses, to tractor displays and kiddie athletics. The atmosphere was lovely, and the day was topped with Finn – Bluebird’s therapy dog – winning 3rd place in the Dog Show, “Fabulous Fella” category.

Bluebird’s sponsorship of the Gala was an opportunity to celebrate the immense effort and dedication of the care team while enjoying unlimited refreshments and a huge, delicious cake baked by the Crazy Cake Lady in Caton Village.

Finn, Bluebird’s therapy dog winning 3rd place in the Dog Show

The special guest of honour was Beccy Oughton, a client of Bluebird’s for over 6 years, who – despite needing carers herself – has voluntarily given her time to support other, more lonely and vulnerable Bluebird clients.

Beccy organised the highly successful pebble hunt for kids; she encouraged our clients and carers alike to paint pebbles and then hid them around the village and Gala field. Pebble finders came to the Bluebird tent to claim their prize.

When cutting the cake, Beccy said:

“I’m really grateful to all the carers at Bluebird Care. They do an amazing job for me, and they’ve got me through a very difficult period.”

Bluebird Care Team and Beccy

Claire Evans, Founder and Director of Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland, stated: