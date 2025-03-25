Historic steam engine is getting back on track thanks to Carnforth experts
The crimson-painted engine once operated crack express trains on the West Coast mainline between London and Glasgow.
But she suffered catastrophic boiler problems while hauling the luxury Northern Belle train over the Settle-Carlisle line.
Now a £165,000 rescue fund has been set up as work continues to fix “Lizzie” at West Coast Railway’s HQ in the town.
Clive Mojonnier, chairman of the Princess Elizabeth Society, said: “We are slowly getting there, but it is still too early to say when she will be running again.
“We have just had to completely renew the worn out original ashpan, a task which needed all the skill of the Carnforth crew.
“But there is still a long way to go.”
The locomotive was named after the future Queen Elizabeth and nicknamed "Lizzie" when she was built at Crewe in 1933 at a cost of just £11,675.
Three years later Lizzie shattered the fastest journey time for a steam train between London and Glasgow, a record that remains until this day.
Driver Tom Clark, of Crewe, was later presented with the OBE by King George VI in recognition of the remarkable feat.
When British Rail switched from steam to diesel power during the mid-1960s, the locomotive was destined for the scrapyard to be turned into pots and pans.
But fortunately she was rescued by enthusiasts who renovated her to operate special excursion trains around the country.
Lizzie became a big favourite with Northern Belle passengers, regularly hauling the 1930s Pullman-style train on special excursion trips – one of which featured on Channel 5’s “The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys” programme.
Following Lizzie’s breakdown, her role has been taken over by another steam engine called Tangmere, which once operated express trains between London and the south coast.
But a Northern Belle spokesman said: “We and many of our customers still have a soft spot for Lizzie and we look forward to seeing her pulling our train again in the future.”
