Historic steam engine is getting back on track thanks to Carnforth experts

Specialist engineers and craftsmen at Carnforth are slowly moving closer to getting historic steam locomotive Princess Elizabeth back on track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crimson-painted engine once operated crack express trains on the West Coast mainline between London and Glasgow.

But she suffered catastrophic boiler problems while hauling the luxury Northern Belle train over the Settle-Carlisle line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a £165,000 rescue fund has been set up as work continues to fix “Lizzie” at West Coast Railway’s HQ in the town.

Letting off steam ... Princess Elizabeth hauling the Northern Belle over the Settle-Carlisle line

Clive Mojonnier, chairman of the Princess Elizabeth Society, said: “We are slowly getting there, but it is still too early to say when she will be running again.

“We have just had to completely renew the worn out original ashpan, a task which needed all the skill of the Carnforth crew.

“But there is still a long way to go.”

The locomotive was named after the future Queen Elizabeth and nicknamed "Lizzie" when she was built at Crewe in 1933 at a cost of just £11,675.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stripped down ... the locomotive boiler

Three years later Lizzie shattered the fastest journey time for a steam train between London and Glasgow, a record that remains until this day.

Driver Tom Clark, of Crewe, was later presented with the OBE by King George VI in recognition of the remarkable feat.

When British Rail switched from steam to diesel power during the mid-1960s, the locomotive was destined for the scrapyard to be turned into pots and pans.

But fortunately she was rescued by enthusiasts who renovated her to operate special excursion trains around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the workshop ... Lizzie undergoing repairs

Lizzie became a big favourite with Northern Belle passengers, regularly hauling the 1930s Pullman-style train on special excursion trips – one of which featured on Channel 5’s “The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys” programme.

Following Lizzie’s breakdown, her role has been taken over by another steam engine called Tangmere, which once operated express trains between London and the south coast.

But a Northern Belle spokesman said: “We and many of our customers still have a soft spot for Lizzie and we look forward to seeing her pulling our train again in the future.”

For how to donate to the Lizzie repair fund, go online at https://6201.co.uk/index.php/national-treasure/

For more details of the Northern Belle train, go online at www.northernbelle.co.uk