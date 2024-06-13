Historians to meet in Lancaster to remember George Fox
and live on Freeview channel 276
Born in 1624 into times of religious and political upheaval, Fox gathered people interested in a more egalitarian form of faith. With time they became known as the Quakers, or Friends. Although George Fox travelled to more than 370 places across Britain, Ireland and the Americas, Lancaster was particularly important to him, and is mentioned in his journal more than 50 times.
Fox believed that rather than needing to worship in "temples made with hands", people could simply "wait to receive the Spirit of the Lord" who could be known as an Inward Light.
This way of thinking was controversial at the time and Fox was imprisoned in Lancaster Castle, as was his future wife and Quaker co-founder Margaret Fell.
From 20-23 June 2024 Quaker historians from all over ther world will meet at Lancaster University, to explore Fox's life, times and legacies. The largest lecture theatre on campus is in a building named after Fox.
Quakers in the city meet for Worship on Sundays at 10.30 at the Friends Meeting House, and at 1pm on Mondays at the university.