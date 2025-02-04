Highly acclaimed play Guy Fawkes Mother comes to Blackpool and Preston

After a successful tour last october the play Guy fawkes Mother comes to Blackpool on 21st March and preston on 28th March

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England is a nation divided.One half of the population treats the other with loathing. There has been an act of terrorism that has shaken the nation. In the turmoil the lone voice of the middle aged woman is unheard and ignored.

One woman has a story to tell, the mother of the most famous terrorist in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Echoing the divided nation of Brexit Britain, one woman embodies the hurt of the nation through the execution of her son.

Edith Fawkes reads a letter from her son

She is a minority, a woman, middle aged and Roman Catholic. Who would want to hear what she has to say?

Written and performed by Rose Bruford, graduate Heather Leech Guy Fawkes' Mother has a running time of just under an hour. Based on real characters and facts it traces Guy Fawkes' mother's anguish as a woman, a mother and an outlawed Roman Catholic at a time of national turmoil.

It is preceded by a short historic introduction.

The play tells the story through a mothers eyes and a feminist perspective