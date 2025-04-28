Herdy Donates £6,477.50 to Bay Hospitals Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Herdy Company, based in Kendal, has raised an incredible £6,477.50 for the Bay Hospitals Charity through the sale of its limited-edition NHS 75th Anniversary collection, launched to celebrate the National Health Service’s milestone birthday in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Herdy’s Social and Communications Manager, Sally Proctor, shared her enthusiasm for the achievement, saying, “We’re incredibly proud to have raised this amount for Bay Hospitals Charity. It’s a true testament to the generosity of our customers and the dedication of our team. At Herdy, we love supporting local charities and being able to give back to the community that inspires us.”

The NHS has been a cornerstone of the nation’s well-being for over 75 years, and Herdy saw an opportunity to honour this monumental achievement in their own unique way. The special-edition collection, which included an NHS-themed mug, tea towel, and ‘Thank Ewe’ card, was designed to celebrate the diverse roles that make the NHS so special. Each product featured lovingly ‘herdified’ NHS characters representing various occupations, from doctors and nurses to paramedics and porters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In true Herdy fashion, we wanted to say a big ‘thank ewe’ to all the NHS heroes who have made a difference over the past 75 years,” added Sally. “Every purchase of our NHS 75th Anniversary collection contributed to this fantastic total, and we couldn’t have done it without the incredible support of our customers.”

Staff from Westmorland General Hospital, including Suzanne Lofthouse, Head of Charity & Fundraising at Bay Hospitals Charity (6th from left) and Diane Hannah, Co-Founder of Herdy (5th from left).

The funds raised will help Bay Hospitals Charity purchase essential equipment to enhance patient care and improve healthcare services across the region. The charity manages funds for The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, including the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Furness General Hospital and Westmorland General Hospital. Suzanne Lofthouse, Head of Charity and Fundraising at Bay Hospitals Charity, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We would like to thank Herdy for choosing Bay Hospitals Charity to receive a donation from the sale of the NHS 75th birthday commemorative Mug and Tea Towel. The money raised will be used to purchase equipment that will improve the patient experience and allow us to offer specialised treatments closer to home. Thank you, Herdy!”

This donation is the result of two years of dedication and hard work, underscoring Herdy’s passion for community-driven initiatives. It’s not too late for anyone who missed out on the collection to get involved. Limited stock of the NHS 75th Anniversary mug and tea towel are still available on Herdy’s website and in their stores. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of this special collection while supporting a great cause.

For more information about Herdy’s donation and to browse the NHS collection, visit www.herdy.co.uk or pop into your local Herdy store.