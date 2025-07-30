“Heart of the HUB” community cafe opens with a mission of inclusion

A powerful wave of community support filled the air yesterday as One Fylde officially opened the doors to its brand-new community cafe, Heart of the HUB, at The Hub Fleetwood on Bold Street. The grand opening, marked by an incredible turnout, showcased not only the town’s appetite for connection and inclusion but also its belief in the potential of every individual. The cafe is a shining example of what is possible when people come together to create opportunities, especially for those often left on the sidelines.

The Heart of the HUB is more than just a place to grab a coffee. It’s a not-for-profit initiative driven by One Fylde, a local charity providing person-centred support and meaningful opportunities for adults with learning disabilities and autism across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde. This cafe is a social enterprise built around empowerment, inclusion and real-world experience - a space where the people One Fylde supports are not just involved, but central to its purpose and daily operation.

From baking the cakes to serving customers and supporting community events, adults supported by One Fylde are gaining invaluable life and workplace skills; all while building confidence, friendships and a sense of belonging.

Hannah Fletcher, Enterprise Business Manager at One Fylde said: “We are incredibly proud to launch Heart of the HUB as a space that champions inclusion and celebrates the incredible people we support. This cafe is about much more than food and drink, it is about creating pathways, breaking down barriers and showing what is possible when a community believes in each other.”

Hannah, Enterprise Manager at One Fylde and Lucie who is on the learning programme.

Designed to be warm, welcoming and affordable, the cafe will also play host to a variety of community groups, workshops and events aimed at tackling isolation and boosting wellbeing across Fleetwood. Whether you're calling in for a friendly chat, a cup of tea or to take part in something new, you'll find a place where everyone belongs.

Heart of the HUB is now open, Monday to Friday, 9:30am – 2:30pm at The Hub Fleetwood, Bold Street, FY7 6HL.

To find out more about the cafe, upcoming events please contact: [email protected]

To find out more about how you can support this inspiring charity and help fund invaluable initiatives that empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism to thrive and feel valued in society please reach out to our Head of Fundraising, [email protected].