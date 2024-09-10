Health club staff gain new qualifications at Lancashire hotel

Three rising stars from the health club at a Lancashire hotel are honing their skill-sets with new qualifications to nurture their professional development.

Jack Baines, Charlie Lemm and Lidia Selles from Lancaster House Hotel are all completing bespoke accreditations and NVQs.

Jack has been undertaking his accredited Stockwell Pool Plant Operator (PPO) course to help with the management of the hotel’s pool and spa facilities, whilst Charlie and Lidia are both working their way through their NVQ Level 2 in gym training and assessment.

Lancaster House Hotel health club team members Jack Baines (left) Lidia Selles and Charlie Lemm

Jack’s Pool Plant Operator qualification is widely recognised as the industry-standard for employees working with commercial swimming pools, spas and hydrotherapy pools. It has provided him with a comprehensive understanding of swimming pool water treatment and pool plant operations.

The course has covered understanding the construction and design of different pools, water testing for hygiene safety, hydraulics and circulation, how filtration works, inspection and maintenance, and energy efficiency.

Jack says: “As well as taking a series of different modules as part of the course, I’ve had loads of help and advice from our other two in house pool plant operators along the way. It’s been really interesting to learn about the different designs of swimming pools and how that affects their treatment and care.”

No fewer than 11 team members at Lancaster House Hotel are completing hospitality and catering qualifications and courses this autumn, including NVQs for sous chefs and housekeeping staff.

As part of their ongoing training and career pathways, the students have been undertaking a wide range of professional development courses, training and college placements.

Lancaster House Hotel general manager Emma Underwood explains: “Getting the best out of all our teams and giving our employees here every opportunity to progress and maximise their talent is important to us.

“That means providing working environments which let them thrive and develop, as well as opportunities for them to attain qualifications and develop their career skills.

“The training courses and qualifications are being undertaken across a host of different disciplines, from front of house hospitality to personnel and development. It’s great to see so many employees completing these qualifications.”

For further information about jobs at English Lakes Hotels, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/