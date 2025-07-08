Harrison Drury appoints new head of business development to drive growth

Lancaster law firm Harrison Drury has appointed a new head of business development and marketing to support its next phase of growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has appointed experienced business development professional Rebecca Nielson who will work alongside the firm’s partners and senior lawyers, as well as intermediaries and stakeholders, to help shape and deliver the firm’s growth strategy.

She will focus on developing new and existing sectors to enhance the firms full-service offering, as well as leading on the overall business development and marketing strategy as the firm continues to expand its client base and reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca, who joins Harrison Drury from Yorkshire-based law firm Lupton Fawcett, has enjoyed a 12-year BD and marketing career within the professional services sector and brings with her a wealth of experience

Rebecca Nielson and Malcolm Ireland

The strategic hire is part of the company’s long-term commitment to attracting and retaining skilled professionals, helping meet its long-term vision of building a happy and high-performing workforce.

In 2024, Harrison Drury was named 28th in the UK’s top 100 Best Mid-sized Companies to Work For, also placing it in the top five for UK mid-sized law firms.

Malcolm Ireland, partner at Harrison Drury, said: “Our sustained growth has been down to making Harrison Drury a place where people can have a great career in a supportive environment, which in turn has allowed us to attract brilliant lawyers and professionals who can help our clients achieve their goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This remains our focus during this next exciting chapter of our growth in which we want to take the firm to even higher levels.

“Our head of BD and marketing is therefore a crucial role and we needed someone with the right personal attributes and a proven track record of helping firms like ours to keep engaging with the right clients, target sectors and professional networks.

“We’ve found that person in Rebecca and we’re thrilled she has agreed to join the team and come on this journey with us.”

Rebecca, who will work across the firm’s eight North West offices, said: “The people and the culture at Harrison Drury made this the perfect role for me. It’s such an exciting time to be joining following the significant growth the firm has achieved in recent years.

“The recent MBO has given the firm a solid platform on which to continue that growth journey and I’m looking forward immensely to working with colleagues to achieve that.”