Happy 1st Birthday to Bubble Church

Families with young children are loving the special Bubble Church services every month at St. Oswald’s, Warton. Bubble Church was developed in a church in London during lockdown when families had to stay in “bubbles” and were given well-spaced circles of carpet to sit on.

The services were such a success that the Church of England have funded a pilot study in which churches all over the country are setting up Bubble Churches to see how well they work in different settings. St Oswald’s Church in Warton were in the first cohort to be selected and trained and is the only church in the diocese to run Bubble Church at the moment.

The half hour services contain all the features of a church service presented in a way that is meaningful and fun for very young children by using puppets, action songs with interactive elements throughout.

The services are held on the second Sunday of each month at 11.30am in St Oswald’s Church Hall and are followed by a light lunch.

Action prayers

Those who attend the services are full of praise. “I love how warm and inclusive it is! Everyone is so kind and friendly”, said one parent. A three-year-old said that she liked everything at Bubble Church. “The puppets are my favourite,” she added, “they make me laugh!”

The services have now been running for a full year and this was celebrated at the service in January by sharing a special Bubble Church cake.

Everyone is welcome to services. You can sign up in advance through the Bubble Church website at www.bubblechurch.org or just turn up on the day. The next service will be held on Sunday 9th February.

If you would like more information about Bubble Church or would like to be involved, please email [email protected].

With thanks to Ginny Koppenhol for the photographs https://ginnykoppenholphotography.shootproof.com